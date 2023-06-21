Main Page
NBA Rumors: Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter on the trade block
One of the latest NBA rumors concerns Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter and whether the club will decide to trade the fourth-year wing. Hunter, 25, was selected fourth overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019 NBA Draft. A week later, he was traded to Atlanta.
“League sources say the Atlanta Hawks have explored the idea of trading De’Andre Hunter with AJ Griffin needing more playing time,” wrote Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report.
Based on a couple of NBA betting sites, the Hawks hold 16th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks.
The Atlanta Hawks have explored the idea of trading De’Andre Hunter, per @NBADraftWass pic.twitter.com/eQJ4JLS7ty
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 21, 2023
“Any deal may affect this pick, but Cason Wallace would give the Hawks a different look from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray with his more controlled pace and defense,” Wasserman added.
AJ Griffin was selected 16th overall by the Hawks in last year’s draft. The Duke standout made 12 starts in 72 appearances of his rookie 2022-23 NBA season. He averaged 19.5 minutes per game.
Hunter signed a four-year, $90 million rookie contract extension with Atlanta last October. The deal includes $5 million in total incentives and a Poison Pill restriction until July 1. His cap hit for the 2023-24 season is $20,089,286.
NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter could be traded away to give AJ Griffin more playing time
In 67 starts with Atlanta in the 2022-23 regular season, Hunter averaged a career-high 15.4 points per game, along with 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 31.7 minutes per game. He also shot 46.1% from the floor and 35% outside the arc.
Additionally, in the Hawks’ 115-108 win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 3, the forward scored 26 points in 37 minutes as a starter. Along with posting four boards, three assists, and one steal, Hunter shot 10-of-15 (66.7%) from the field and knocked down three 3-pointers.
That time of year again ..”👀👀”
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 19, 2023
If Atlanta begins entertaining trade offers for Trae Young, the Los Angeles Lakers (+125) are the favorites to land the two-time All-Star, per BetOnline. The Chicago Bulls (+500) hold second-best odds, followed by the Miami Heat (+550) and Los Angeles Clippers (+600).
Hawks owner Tony Ressler is letting the rest of the organization determine Young’s future.
“When it comes to how and which players to talk about, that’s what [general manager Landry Fields], that’s what [assistant general manager Kyle Korver], that’s what [head coach Quin Snyder], and frankly, that’s what the players should be talking about,” he said. “But, if you’re asking me am I’m a fan of Trae Young, he’s extraordinary.”
