Per the latest NBA rumors, the Dallas Mavericks are reconsidering a potential trade for Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. During Tuesday’s segment on MacMahon’s “Howdy Partners” show, the ESPN staff writer said he “heard some rumblings about revisiting the Bojan Bogdanovic talks.”

Leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft, sources speculated that Dallas would pursue a trade to send Tim Hardaway Jr. and the No. 10 pick to the Pistons for Bogdanovic and the No. 31 pick. However, negotiations stalled, and the Mavericks sent Kentucky guard Cason Wallace to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With Grant Williams signed in Dallas, Bojan Bogdanovic now becomes the Mav's #1 trade target. Mavs receive: Bojan Bogdanovic Pistons receive: Tim Hardaway Jr.& O-Max Prosper.

Doncic

Bojan

Grant

Powell pic.twitter.com/OLUSThcTf0 — Sports Analyst (@21analyst1) July 9, 2023



The Boston Celtics were one of the other teams linked to Bojan Bogdanovic. Boston’s frontcourt has enough talent as it is, but adding the nine-year veteran would be a plus. The Celtics were reportedly interested in trading for Bogey in January.

In a three-team trade last month, Boston acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards after he opted into his $36 million contract for the 2023-2024 season. The Celtics then traded 2022 DPOY Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Boston’s 35th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was sent to Washington as well. The Wizards also received Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala from the C’s. Memphis sent its 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to the Celtics.

NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics are among the teams interested in trading for Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic

Additionally, the Grizzlies traded their 25th pick for last month’s draft to Boston. Also, their top-four protected 2024 pick via the Golden State Warriors was sent for Smart. Both the Celtics and Mavericks could use Bogdanovic. A trade to Boston makes sense, but Celtics GM Brad Stevens still has to sign Jaylen Brown to a supermax extension.

“External trade interest in Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanović remains high, while the Pistons continue to insist that they are motivated to keep the veteran swingman,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote last week.

“The Pistons’ stance is routinely dismissed as posturing, but they certainly held firm at the trade deadline in February after months’ worth of trade offers came in for the Croatian swingman.

“One thing that’s clear here: No one out there seems terribly concerned about the Achilles injury that limited Bogdanovic to just three games after the All-Star break. The feeling is that the Pistons were merely being extra cautious.”

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Jayson Tatum dropped a 34 point, 11 rebound double-double as the @celtics won in Detroit! Derrick White: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST

Bojan Bogdanovic: 21 PTS, 3 REB For more, download the NBA app:

📲 https://t.co/WFdLNEjikq pic.twitter.com/HH8DFssfRs — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2023

“In 59 starts with Detroit in the 2022-23 season, Bogdanovic averaged career highs of 21.6 points, 2.6 assists, and 32.1 minutes per game. Along with grabbing 3.8 rebounds per game, the forward shot 48.8% from the floor and 41.1% beyond the arc.

Furthermore, the Celtics completed a three-team sign-and-trade deal with the Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs earlier this month, sending Grant Williams to Dallas for multiple second-round draft picks. Boston has had quite an active offseason.

Between the Mavericks and Celtics, a trade to Dallas seems more likely. Bogdanovic is owed $20 million in 2023-24 and $19.1 million in 2024-25. Moving forward, Boston would have to reshuffle its roster to accommodate the forward’s contract. At the moment, the C’s are $12 million over the luxury tax.

