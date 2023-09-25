According to the latest NBA rumors, the Dallas Mavericks are among the teams interested in trading for Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield. However, Indiana is unwilling to accept a Dallas trade package that includes Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Pacers will likely want a “sweetener” in any trade involving Hield, with a real possibility of acquiring a first-round pick in part of a return, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Since the 6-foot-4 guard was selected sixth overall in the 2016 NBA Draft and is still an accurate shooter, Indiana could receive a first-round pick for the clutch sharpshooter.

The Dallas Mavericks are among the teams interested in pursuing a Buddy Hield trade with the Indiana Pacers, per @TheSteinLine. More notes: 1.) There is “no traction” in talks involving the Mavs. 2.) The Pacers are “not inclined” to make a trade involving Tim Hardaway Jr.… — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) September 23, 2023



Furthermore, the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks are other contenders targeting Buddy Hield, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. This news leaked just days after the Pacers decided to shop Hield, following unsuccessful extension talks between both sides.

Hield, 30, is entering the final season of the four-year, $94 million contract he signed with the Sacramento Kings in 2019. The University of Oklahoma product has been eligible for a renegotiation and extension with the Indiana Pacers.

“Hield is open to a trade elsewhere, according to rival team sources, but no deal is imminent and there aren’t any current substantive talks with any other team,” Charania reported last week.

“The Pacers did offer Hield an extension in recent weeks, but it’s believed their proposal did not make the seven-year guard feel desired, league sources said.”

In February 2022, Sacramento traded Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton to the Pacers for Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, Domantas Sabonis, and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

Buddy Hield as a Pacer: 17.1 PPG

5.0 RPG

3.5 3PM

41.0 3P% The only player in the NBA with 1,000+ 3-pointers in the 2020s. pic.twitter.com/RUxgyAO5xC — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 20, 2023



Last season, the guard made 73 starts in 80 appearances, averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 31 minutes per game. Not to mention, he shot 45.8% from the floor, 42.5% beyond the arc, and 82.2% at the foul line.

In Indiana’s 119-113 loss to the New York Knicks on Jan. 11, 2023, Hield recorded a season-high 31 points, eight boards, and one steal in 33 minutes as a starter. He finished 11-of-20 (55%) shooting from the field and drained seven 3-pointers.

Additionally, Hield finished second in 3-pointers (288) last season behind only Warriors star Klay Thompson (301). Hield’s 3-point shooting percentage (42.5%) ranked ninth overall as well.

