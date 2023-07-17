NBA Rumors: Mavericks remain interested in Clint Capela trade

According to the latest NBA rumors, the Dallas Mavericks are still interested in trading for Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela. In a hypothetical three-team trade, the Toronto Raptors would send Pascal Siakam to Atlanta, and Dallas would acquire Capela from the Hawks.

“You can safely presume that the Dallas Mavericks are rooting for Atlanta to win the trade race for Toronto’s Siakam… and that they’re also hoping such a trade features Hawks center Clint Capela as opposed to a strictly De’Andre Hunter-centric deal,” wrote ESPN’s NBA insider Marc Stein.

Report: The Atlanta Hawks are willing to package Clint Capela in a deal involving the Raptors and Mavericks, revolving around Pascal Siakam. (Via @TheSteinLine) pic.twitter.com/Ow1RoSZo2l — Mavs Central (@CentralMavs_) July 16, 2023



Last Friday, the Raptors were mentioned as one of the potential candidates that have conveyed “exploratory” interest in Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro as part of the multi-team trade discussions involving the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard. Back-to-back three-team trades seems doubtful. However, it’s the NBA, so anything can happen.

Clint Capela, 29, is projected to earn $20,616,000 in 2023-24 and $22,265,280 in 2024-25. This is part of the two-year, $45.44 million contract he signed with the Hawks in September 2021. His deal also includes $2 million in unlikely total incentives.

NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks are still targeting Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, could land nine-year veteran in three-team trade with Toronto Raptors

Additionally, Capela was selected 25th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2014 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-10 center played his first six seasons (2014-20) with Houston. In February 2020, the Rockets traded the big man and Nene to Atlanta for a 2026 second-round draft pick.

Capela made 63 starts in 65 appearances in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 12 points, 11 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 26.6 minutes per game. The nine-year veteran shot a career-best 65.3% from the floor and 60.3% at the free throw line. The center finished 10th in total rebounds (717) and third in offensive boards (258).

In Atlanta’s 124-121 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 5, the center recorded a season-high 21 points, 19 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and four blocks in 35 minutes as a starter. He finished 10-of-15 (66.7%) shooting from the field and drained a free throw.

Moreover, in the Hawks’ 104-95 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 10, Capela scored 18 points and grabbed a season-high 20 boards in 27 minutes of action. The Geneva, Switzerland, native shot 7-of-10 (70%) from the floor and 4-of-6 (66.7%) at the foul line.

