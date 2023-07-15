Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks was asked by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on his YouTube show about the ongoing debate between him and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

“I don’t even stress over it no more. I know the real ones get it,” Young said. “And I feel like for me, once I win a championship, it’ll even open up more eyes to what I’ve really done.”

“It’s not that far off… We kinda do the same things.”@thetraeyoung talks being compared to Luka 👀 Full episode exclusively in the B/R app @TheVolumeSports https://t.co/ShYdlcgLKz pic.twitter.com/flREEcNnTT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 15, 2023



“To be honest with you, I have no hate towards nobody, especially Luka,” Trae Young added. “We talk all the time. We got a lot of love for each other, a lot of respect for each other. There’s different agendas, and the way people look at certain people is different. To be honest, I don’t get caught up into it.”

Young, 24, was selected fifth overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft and was immediately traded to Atlanta, along with a 2019 first-round draft pick (Cam Reddish was later selected), for Doncic. It was a trade that stirred up the debate on which guard is the better player.

Moreover, Young went on to average 19.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 30.9 minutes per game in 81 starts of his rookie 2018-19 season. The 6-foot-1 guard was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

In Doncic’s rookie season with Dallas, the Slovenian guard averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 32.2 minutes per contest. Likewise, Doncic was selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team, and the 6-foot-7 guard also won NBA Rookie of the Year.

Additionally, Young’s best offensive season so far with the Hawks was his sophomore year. The Oklahoma product averaged career highs of 29.6 points, 4.3 boards, and 35.3 minutes per game in 60 starts of the 2019-20 season. He received his first All-Star selection in 2020.

However, in 73 starts of the 2022-23 season, Trae Young averaged 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, a career-high 10.2 assists, a career-high-tying 1.1 steals, and 34.8 minutes per game. The former Sooner led the NBA in assists (741) and turnovers (300) this past season.

In Atlanta’s 136-131 loss to the Sixers on Apr. 7, the guard recorded 27 points, three boards, a career-high 20 assists, and four steals in 43 minutes of action. He finished 7-of-14 (50%) shooting from the floor and 12-of-14 (85.7%) at the foul line.

Is Luka Doncic the better NBA player right now?

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic averaged career highs of 32.4 points, 1.4 steals, and 36.2 minutes per game in 66 starts with the Mavericks in the 2022-23 season. Along with notching 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per contest, the guard shot a career-best 49.6% from the field.

The four-time All-NBA member became the first player aged 23 or younger to average 40 points over a 10-game span since Michael Jordan in 1986. He also became the first to average 40 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists through 10 games in NBA history.

In the Mavs’ 126-121 win over the New York Knicks on Dec. 27, Doncic posted career highs of 60 points and 21 rebounds in 48 minutes played. He became the first player in league history to record at least 60 points, 20 boards, and 10 assists in a single game.

Furthermore, in the 1986-87 season, Jordan tallied eight 50-point games, two of which were 61-point outings against the Detroit Pistons (Mar. 4, 1987) and Atlanta Hawks (Apr. 16, 1987).

It appears Luka Doncic has an edge over Trae Young at the moment. Dallas advanced to the Western Conference Finals in 2022. Although, both superstars have yet to win an MVP award or NBA championship. At least Mavs fans can argue that Doncic came close last season after averaging career-high numbers.

