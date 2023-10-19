NBA Rumors: Nets waive forward Darius Bazley

In the latest round of NBA rumors, the Brooklyn Nets are waiving recently added forward Darius Bazley. Brooklyn signed the 6-foot-8 wing to a one-year contract last month.

Bazley, 23, was selected 23rd overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2019 NBA Draft. However, he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and then to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In July 2019, he signed a four-year, $11.46 million rookie scale contract with OKC. During the 2023-24 preseason, the forward shot 42.9% from deep with Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn Nets are waiving forward Darius Bazley, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bazley averaged 5.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 42.9 percent 3-point shooting in preseason and is now expected to receive interest as a free agent. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 19, 2023



Darius Bazley made 117 starts in 185 appearances with the Thunder through four seasons (2019-2023). He averaged 10 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 25.8 minutes per game with OKC.

Plus, the forward shot 40.6% from the floor and 30.5% beyond the arc.

In 55 starts of Bazley’s sophomore 2020-21 season, he averaged career highs of 13.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 31.2 minutes per game while shooting 39.6% from the field and a career-best 70.2% at the foul line.

In OKC’s 125-118 win over the Grizzlies on Mar. 13, 2022, he scored a career-high 29 points.

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets waive forward Darius Bazley, trimming roster to 13 guaranteed contracts and 19 players signed

Last season, Bazley averaged 5.2 points, 3.2 boards, and 14.3 minutes per game in 43 appearances with the Thunder. In OKC’s 123-119 win against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 25, he scored a season-high 17 points on 7-of-9 (77.8%) shooting from the floor.

In February, the Thunder traded Bazley to the Phoenix Suns for Dario Saric and a 2029 second-round draft pick. Phoenix and OKC also received trade exceptions.

On June 29, the Suns declined to exercise the forward’s qualifying offer for the 2023-24 season.

Trendon Watford and Harry Giles beat out Darius Bazley. The organization finally brought in real size and playmaking at the big man spots. Sean Marks was in his 2018 bag. #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/7Qpt7AXkQe — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) October 19, 2023



Additionally, Harry Giles and Trendon Watford are expected to receive deals to complete the Nets’ regular-season roster. Two spots are available on the 15-man roster. Of course, Brooklyn has 13 players on guaranteed contracts.

Following Bazley’s release, the Nets will have a total of 19 players under contract. Armoni Brooks and Jalen Wilson occupy two of Brooklyn’s three two-way slots, so that leaves one spot open as well.

