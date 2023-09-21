NBA Rumors: Pacers Exploring Trade Partners For Buddy Hield

According to the latest NBA rumors, the Indiana Pacers are working to find a trade partner for Buddy Hield after his contract extension talks stalled out. Hield, 30, is entering the final season of the four-year, $94 million contract he signed with the Sacramento Kings in 2019.

“Hield is open to a trade elsewhere, according to rival team sources, but no deal is imminent and there aren’t any current substantive talks with any other team,” reported Shams Charania of Athletic and Stadium.

“The Pacers did offer Hield an extension in recent weeks, but it’s believed their proposal did not make the seven-year guard feel desired, league sources said.”

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Indiana Pacers hold 26th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, and Chicago Bulls.

Lakers: finally have a stable roster Pacers: Buddy Hield is finally available for trade Oh the irony pic.twitter.com/uU6QQSPQsN — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) September 21, 2023



Buddy Hield has been eligible for a renegotiation and extension with the Pacers. Of course, Indiana could still use its leftover cap space to increase his $19.3 million salary for the 2023-24 season in a renegotiation.

Otherwise, a number of teams are expected to express interest in a potential trade for Hield, and those discussions could occur leading up to NBA training camp over the next two weeks.

NBA Rumors: Indiana Pacers expect multiple teams to inquire about trades for Buddy Hield after extension talks fell through

In February 2022, Sacramento traded Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton to the Pacers for Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, Domantas Sabonis, and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

Hield has yet to have a breakout season with Indiana. Last season, the guard made 73 starts in 80 appearances, averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 31 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 45.8% from the floor, 42.5% beyond the arc, and 82.2% at the foul line.

In Indiana’s 119-113 loss to the New York Knicks on Jan. 11, 2023, Hield recorded a season-high 31 points, eight boards, and one steal in 33 minutes as a starter. He finished 11-of-20 (55%) shooting from the field and knocked down seven 3-pointers.

If/when the Pacers trade Buddy Hield, it makes it more likely Indiana signs Aaron Nesmith to an extension. They were really happy with what Nesmith brought to the team last year, and a deal for him won’t break the bank to keep up good wing depth. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 20, 2023



However, Hield is still one of the best shooters in the NBA. The University of Oklahoma product finished second in 3-pointers (288) last season behind only Klay Thompson (301). Hield’s 3-point shooting percentage (42.5%) also ranked ninth overall as well.

If the Pacers are able to trade Hield soon, they will likely sign Aaron Nesmith to an extension. In 73 games last season, Nesmith averaged career highs of 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 24.9 minutes per game.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are among the teams that could be interested in trading for Hield. In July, the Heat traded wing Max Strus to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team sign-and-trade.

Additionally, ex-Miami guard Gabe Vincent signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers. Considering the Heat could very well end up trading Tyler Herro and other players for Damian Lillard, they might make a move to add Hield. Losing Strus and Vincent was bad enough.

More NBA rumors are on the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like