NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers are now part owners of MLS franchise Nashville SC

It might come as a surprise to some, but whoever has followed Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s life should know what a soccer fanatic he is. His latest investment is proof of his love for the sport, as he recently became part owner of the Major League Soccer franchise from Tennessee, the Nashville Soccer Club.

As the Nashville team is only starting their fourth campaign in the U.S. official soccer championship, their main owner John Ingram has been open to recieving more investment to build a stronger squad for the future. Not only the two-time league MVP is participating financially, but also did Filip Forsberg, the NHL Nashville Predators’ all-time leading scorer.

At the moment they were signing contracts, next to Giannis were his brother Kostas, Thanasis and Alex, all three NBA athletes themselves. For example, Thanasis was part of the Bucks team that raised the trophy two years ago, as Kostas also won a championship with the Lakers a year later.

Now both Antetokounmpo and Forsberg join a varied group of owners, including Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry and Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth. This makes them one of the biggest celebrity ownership groups in U.S. professional soccer.

As Forsberg has been part of the city for years, he was the first to show appreciation for the Nashville fans and how excited he is to be involved in this new project. “Nashville is the best sports city in the country, and I feel very fortunate to now be involved with two of our professional teams,” the NHL player said.

“Our city is a great family and a great fan base, and we support each other on and off the field,” he continued. “Nashville SC has been a great addition to our sports culture, and joining the ownership group was an opportunity I wasn’t going to pass up. I grew up as a Liverpool fan in Sweden, and after today I’m happy to add a second set of colors to cheer for!”

The father of the Antetokounmpos was a professional soccer player

When asked about his relationship with the sport, the Milwaukee superstar was quick to recall that “football”, as he calls it, is the first sport he loved as a child in his native Greece. His connection to it goes way back, as his father was a professional player back in Europe.

“My dad was a professional football player, and it was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece,” Antetokounmpo remembered. “I always had a dream of having a football team. When my brothers and I scouted Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city we wanted to be involved in.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasas and Kostas, have purchased stake in Nashville SC 👀 pic.twitter.com/lC1nGrsioG — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) March 2, 2023

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Boys in Gold, and I can’t wait to come to a game at GEODIS Park soon!” he shouted.