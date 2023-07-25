NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers should trade Donovan Mitchell

In the latest round of NBA trade rumors, ESPN NBA insider Tim Bontemps believes Donovan Mitchell will never sign a contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the organization should look to part ways with him before his contract expires.

“I don’t think there’s any chance he signs an extension there ever, and if it was up to me, I would trade Donovan Mitchell today,” Bontemps said on “The Hoop Collective Podcast.”

ESPN Tim MacMahon: “…This is kind of a make or break year for the Cavs: do you think [Donovan Mitchell] signs an extension?…” Tim Bontemps: “…I don’t think there’s any chance he signs an extension there ever. And if it was up to me, I would trade Donvan Mitchell… pic.twitter.com/7t8W3xzEsX — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 24, 2023



“I don’t think the Cavs are getting as far as they hope to next year, and I don’t think he’s gonna extend, and I think they’ll get a lot more for him with two summers left than they will with one summer left.”

“Now I also am fully aware that’s not what they’re gonna do and I understand why they’re not gonna do it … but me personally I think it’s more likely they are going to lose in the first round than they win two rounds, and in that scenario, I don’t really see any world where Donovan Mitchell wants to stay there after next season.”

Mitchell is under contract for the next three seasons. The four-time All-Star signed a five-year, $163 million contract extension with the Utah Jazz in November 2020. He’s projected to earn $33,162,030 in 2023-24 and $35,410,310 in 2024-25. His deal also includes a 2025-26 player option worth $37,096,620.

Utah traded Mitchell to Cleveland for Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and five first-round draft picks (2025-29) in September 2022. His 15% trade bonus was triggered in the Utah-Cleveland trade because 15% exceeded the 25% cap max. If the Cavaliers are up to trading Mitchell, plenty of teams would be interested.

In 68 starts of the 2022-23 season, Mitchell averaged career highs of 28.3 points and 35.8 minutes per game. Along with logging 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest, the guard shot career bests of 48.4% from the floor, 38.6% beyond the arc, and 86.7% at the foul line.

Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 2, and the former Jazz star scored or assisted on 99 points, the second most in NBA history since Wilt Chamberlain (104). Of course, Chamberlain recorded 100 points against New York on Mar. 2, 1962.



It was the best offensive outing by a player under 6-foot-5 in the history of the league. Chamberlain set NBA records at 7-foot-1. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was 6-foot-6 as well. Black Mamba scored a career-high 81 points against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006.

Furthermore, Mitchell became the seventh player in NBA history to record at least 70 points in a single game. In addition to Chamberlain and Bryant, the guard joined Elgin Baylor, David Thompson, David Robinson, and Devin Booker.

Additionally, Mitchell finished eighth in points (1,922) this past season, 13th in steals (99), eighth in field goals (679), fourth in 3-pointers (245), 12th in win shares (8.9), ninth in value over replacement player (5.0), and 10th in usage percentage (32.1%). So, his trade value his high.

