NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors Not Interested In Dejounte Murray

In the latest round of NBA trade rumors, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly not pursuing Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. If Golden State brass wanted the 2022 All-Star, the club would have to trade a starter.

The question now is whether or not the reports are true.

Murray is in the final season of the four-year, $64 million contract he signed with the San Antonio Spurs in October 2019. His upcoming four-year, $114.07 million deal he inked with Atlanta in July 2023 begins in 2024-25.

"The Hawks are reportedly looking for (2) first round picks and a starting level player for Dejounte Murray," according to Jake Fischer.



“[Warriors general manager] Mike Dunleavy Jr. spent a chunk of time chatting with Atlanta general manager Landry Fields before a recent Hawks game,” said Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“But any interest in Dejounte Murray, the No. 1 player on The Athletic’s trade deadline big board, is tepid at best, which won’t lead to movement. He’s another guard about to step into a four-year, $114 million deal. It’s a similar story with Chicago’s Zach LaVine.”

Golden State would have to trade Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green to accommodate Murray. It looks intriguing on paper, but that’s not the route Dunleavy wants to go.

NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors ignoring Dejounte Murray; Lakers still want the seven-year veteran?

Since the Golden State Warriors will likely not be acquiring Murray, one team that still could is the Los Angeles Lakers. Although Austin Reaves is unavailable for a trade, NBA insiders are reporting that L.A. is considering packaging D’Angelo Russell in a deal for Atlanta.

Whether or not this is actually happening remains unclear. Before Tuesday night’s matchup with the Lakers, Hawks coach Quin Snyder refused to answer a reporter’s question about the Russell-Murray trade rumor.

“I shouldn’t even have to answer that question,” Synder said. “I think I made it clear that I don’t comment on rumors and speculation. It’s not something I get involved with.”

"Dejounte Murray is going to continue to emerge as the top target for the Lakers, from what I'm told…Another scenario to keep an eye on, players that the Lakers do have interest in I'm told, is three guys from the Nets: Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, Royce O'Neale."



Atlanta wants to “get value back” for Murray. That’s the bottom line.

Through 46 starts this season, Murray is averaging a career-high 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 34.8 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting career bests of 47.2% from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range.

In Atlanta’s 127-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 30, the guard recorded a season-high 41 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 40 minutes of action.