With the second-worst record in the league at 18-55, the Houston Rockets will not be in playoff contention this season. The wins have not come easy this year and the Rockets will be one of the teams in the drawing for the top lottery pick in the upcoming draft. With just nine games left in the regular season, the Rockets are signing a veteran free-agent PG to the team. DJ Augustin is heading into his third stint with Houston.

Augustin played for the Rockets from 2020-22 before he was waived in 2021 and then signed a contract with the Lakers. He played 55 games total last year and hasn’t appeared in the NBA yet this season. That is set to change as the Rockets are signing the 35-year-old for the remainder of the regular season.

The Rockets needed to comply with the league’s roster rules and that’s why Augustin was signed. He was the ninth overall pick by the Charlotte Bobcats, now the Hornets, back in 2008. Augustin has been a journeyman throughout his career and has played for 11 different NBA franchises. His longest tenures were four seasons with Charlotte and four with Orlando.

He may not see a ton of playing time in Houston’s final nine games, but he’s still a savvy vet that can come off the bench and help control the offense. Augustin is a career (.381) three-point shooter and he could provide a spark of offense off the bench for the Rockets.

In 34 games with Houston last season he shot (.406) percent from deep and in 21 games with the Lakers he shot (.426) percent from the three-point line. He could easily become one of Hostons most reliable outside shooters. The Rockets’ next game is tomorrow night vs the Grizzlies and we could see Augustin make his season debut then.