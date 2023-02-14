NBC Sports announce they hope to make a strong bid to bring back the NBA after more than 20 years

NBC Universal has announced to be preparing to make a bid to win back the NBA’s broadcast rights after they lost them to Disney and Turner Sports over 20 years ago.

The channel’s executives have confirmed their potential interested and admit that they have already proceded to inform the NBA. They expressed they intend to offer a package that would include playoff games on the broadcast network and some regular season matches to be transmited exclusively on their streaming service called Peacock.

An idea was already bounced back by the NBA, considering it would be ideal to force media companies to simultcast all games to increase reach.

Already Amazon and Apple have expressed their interest in the past to buy streaming packages, as Jeff Bezos’ company has already negotiated a deal that allows to stream NBA games in Brazil. The thing is, no formal discussions can come through unless Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery (who own Turner Sports) agree to discontinue their relationship with the basketball league after their contract ends in April 2024.

Taking this into consideration, an NBA spokesman, who preffered his name wasn’t mentioned, confirmed that no negotiations have taken place with NBC Universal over national rights. The unknown figure asurred they have “a longtime relationship with Comcast/NBA as a previous NBA national TV rightsholder and through many of our teams’ partnerships with NBC Sports regional sports networks.”

As it was mentioned before, both Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery still have over a year to go as they own the NBA rights until the end of the 2024-2025 season. A big possibility could simply turn out that the NBA never opens up the negotiations to outside bidders and keep their current relationships, which is what happened in the league’s most recent renewal in 2014.