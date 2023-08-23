The NBPA has filed a grievance to an arbitrator disputing the NBA’s $100,000 fine on Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden for public comments made toward Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. His recent statements violated collective bargaining agreement rules against public trade demands.

“We respectfully disagree with the league’s decision to discipline James Harden for recent comments he made, which we believe do not violate the rule against public trade demands,” the NBPA said in a statement Tuesday night announcing the decision. “We intend to file a grievance and have the matter heard by our Arbitrator.”

During an Adidas event last week in China, the 10-time All-Star said, “Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

The arbitrator will decide if “I will never be part of an organization that Daryl Morey is part of” constitutes a trade demand,” according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. In the NBA’s defense, the league can argue that the Harden statement is conduct detrimental to the league.

On Tuesday, the NBA released its official statement:

“Harden has been fined $100,000 by the NBA for public comments on August 14 and 17 indicating that he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless traded to another team. The league’s investigation, which included an interview of Harden, confirmed that these comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not accommodate his request to be traded.”

Context was later added for his initial comments. “James Harden told league investigators he was referring to Daryl Morey telling Harden he will trade him ‘quickly’ following the $35.6 million opt in for 2023-24,” Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

During an interview with a KHOU 11 television reporter in Houston last Thursday, the seven-time All-NBA member was asked if his relationship with the Sixers was beyond repair.

“I think so,” Harden replied. “I’ve been patient all summer. For me, it’s just focus on what I can control and getting ready for this season.”

Harden requested a trade from the Sixers on June 29. This move was made after he exercised his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season. His player option is part of the two-year, $68.64 million contract he signed last July.

Additionally, Harden signed his two-year deal last offseason after declining a $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season. The three-time scoring champ made 58 starts this past season with the Sixers. Harden averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 36.8 minutes per game.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension

Of course, the Sixers star is not the first player the NBPA has defended this offseason. In June, the labor union also stated that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension was “excessive” and “inappropriate.”

Morant was issued a 25-game suspension to begin the 2023-24 season for violating the league’s conduct policy. The Grizzlies suspended Morant from team activities May 14 after a video surfaced on social media showing the two-time All-Star brandishing a firearm.

Morant is ineligible to participate in any public league or team activities. The NBPA said it would explore “all options and next steps” with Morant. This can mean a lot of things. Morant’s five-year, $194 million max contract will begin in the 2023-24 season.

The Memphis guard could have received a supermax had he made All-NBA last season. Because he fell short, he lost roughly $39 million. In Memphis’ 112-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29, Morant recorded his seventh career triple-double.

He amassed 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in 42 minutes of action. Morant became the first player in Grizzlies franchise history to post at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in a single game.

NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio said that Morant has “expressed remorse.”

