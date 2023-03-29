NBA
NC State Basketball: Terquavion Smith To Enter 2023 NBA Draft
North Carolina State basketball star Terquavion Smith announced that he will be forgoing the rest of his college eligibility and entering the 2023 NBA Draft.
A projected first-round pick, Smith is the No. 30-ranked prospect on ESPN’s Top-100 list.
“I’m forgoing my college eligibility and going all the way in,” Smith said. “I’m thankful for everything the NC State coaching staff and fans have done for me. This is the right decision for me to take care of my family.”
Smith entered the 2022 NBA Draft and likely would have been selected but elected to return to NC State for his sophomore season. He averaged 17.9 points and 4.1 assists per game and finished his career eighth all-time in school history in career points per game (17.1).
Projecting Where Terquavion Smith Will Be Drafted
Smith is projected to go towards the bottom of the first-round but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the NC State guard fall in the draft.
The 20-year-old faces stiff competition at the guard position from a handful of one-and-done prospects but isn’t as polished as one might expect despite having an extra year of college experience.
While the NC State product is expected to have his name called on draft night, NBA scouts do have some concerns regarding his game.
First off, Smith is a smaller guard, who could have some difficulties defending at the NBA level. He has elite quickness and athleticism but has a tendency to play erratic at times.
Smith needs to improve his decision-making with the basketball and his shot selection needs some work, but overall, he’s a gifted scorer and a player that has the potential to make an impact on both ends of the floor. The sophomore guard averaged 2.2 turnovers per game and finished with an assist-to-turnover ratio of fewer than 2-to-1.
Smith also struggled at times with his shot this season, shooting just 38 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from 3-point range.
