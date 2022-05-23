Nets plan to re-sign restricted free agent Nic Claxton

Nets center Nic Claxton is now a restricted free agent. The team selected Claxton 31st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. On Jul. 7, 2019, the center signed a three-year, minimum-salary contract with the organization. For the latest NBA news, general manager Sean Marks is aiming to re-sign Claxton this offseason.

Therefore, according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Nets are willing to match any available offer. “He is not going to get more than a midlevel offer from a team like Charlotte or Chicago, and if that is the case, they’re comfortable matching it,” an unknown Eastern Conference general manager told Deveney.

NBA exec: @BrooklynNets "comfortable matching" offers for Nic Claxton. Expects midlevel market, 3 years $35 mill. Team's not 100% sold but "Sean is a believer in development and they are not going to give up on him that fast"

From @HeavySan (thx @_Ricasso)https://t.co/ZXyZvum51w — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) May 22, 2022

“He is looking at something like three years, $35 million. They are not sold on him as the big guy of the future, but at that number, they’d keep him around. They can move him in a deal next summer if they have something better in mind.”

Furthermore, in a situation like this, Nic Claxton has full control of his own future. Head coach Steve Nash needs a reliable center, and the team cannot afford to let the third-year player go. This is because Brooklyn’s roster lacks depth at the center position.

Will the Hornets or Bulls pursue Nic Claxton?

Equally important, the Hornets are in worse shape right now. The team fired head coach James Borrego, and G.M. Mitch Kupchak has yet to find his replacement. Although the Hornets have a wide range of talent, such as LaMelo Ball, Montrezl Harrell, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier, they are still a downgrade from the Nets.

However, the Bulls might be a better fit for Claxton. They already have Nikola Vucevic, and G.M. Marc Eversley might be eyeballing Jalen Duren or Mark Williams in this year’s draft. But, as stated above, a playoff contender needs depth. Maybe the Nets won’t match “any offer” a month from now…

In a total of 47 games played during the 2021-22 regular season, Nic Claxton averaged 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and nearly one assist per game.

Additionally, his most impressive performances this season came against the Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Claxton averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game versus Boston. He scored 13 points in each of the first, third and fourth games of that playoff series.

Would the Nets really offer Claxton an equivalent three-year, $35 million deal? Nets G.M. Sean Marks could be bluffing. Keep in mind, Kyrie Irving’s player option is $36,503,300 for the 2022-23 season as well.

Irving could choose to opt out. Marks is seeking ‘selfless players’ this offseason. Regardless of where Claxton ends up, the center can succeed on any of these three teams. Other NBA news, trade rumors and betting content is on the main page.

