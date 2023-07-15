Nets sign forward Darius Bazley to a one-year contract

The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward Darius Bazley to a one-year contract, according to Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh. Bazley, 23, was selected 23rd overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Afterwards, the 6-foot-8 wing was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and then to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In July 2019, he signed a four-year, $11.46 million rookie scale contract with OKC.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Brooklyn Nets hold 20th-ranked odds to win next season's championship in 2024.

Free agent F Darius Bazley has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 15, 2023



Darius Bazley made 117 starts in 185 appearances with the Thunder through four seasons (2019-2023). He averaged 10 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 25.8 minutes per game with OKC. Plus, the forward shot 40.6% from the floor and 30.5% beyond the arc.

In 55 starts of Bazley’s sophomore 2020-21 season, he averaged career highs of 13.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 31.2 minutes per game while shooting 39.6% from the field and a career-best 70.2% at the foul line. In OKC’s 125-118 win over the Grizzlies on Mar. 13, 2022, he scored a career-high 29 points.

Brooklyn Nets sign former Phoenix Suns forward Darius Bazley to a one-year contract; Bazley joins Cam Johnson, Lonnie Walker IV in Brooklyn’s frontcourt

During the 2022-23 season, Bazley averaged 5.2 points, 3.2 boards, and 14.3 minutes per game in 43 appearances. In OKC’s 123-119 win against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 25, the forward scored a season-high 17 points on 7-of-9 (77.8%) shooting from the floor.

In February, the Thunder traded Bazley to the Phoenix Suns for Dario Saric and a 2029 second-round draft pick. Phoenix and OKC also received trade exceptions. On June 29, the Suns declined to exercise the forward’s qualifying offer for the 2023-24 season.

Additionally, the Nets also traded forward Joe Harris and two future second-round picks (2027 second-round draft pick via the Dallas Mavericks and a 2029 second-rounder via the Milwaukee Bucks) to the Detroit Pistons in June. By trading Harris, the Nets created a $19.9 million traded player exception.

Welcome to the Brooklyn Nets, Darius Bazley!

Here’s some footage of Bazley going off at the Smith League earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/6pJ9C6aL9r — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 15, 2023



Brooklyn re-signed forward Cam Johnson to a three-year, $108 million contract and extended wing Royce O’Neale as well. Earlier this month, the Nets traded guard Patty Mills and a 2028 second-round draft pick (via Milwaukee) to the Houston Rockets in exchange for future draft considerations.

Furthermore, Brooklyn added forward Lonnie Walker IV and guard Dennis Smith Jr. in free agency. As for other departures, guard Seth Curry signed a two-year, $9.26 million deal with Dallas. Not to mention, wing Yuta Watanabe inked a two-year, $5 million contract with Phoenix.

