Nets vs Trail Blazers Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 7:30 EST. This game will be played at the Barclays Center, which means Kyrie Irving isn’t going to be able to play in this one. Brooklyn is coming in at 36-34 on the season, while the Trail Blazers will be coming in at 26-42. Both teams will be coming in losing their last game.

Nets vs Trail Blazers – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers

📊 Record: Nets(36-34), Blazers(26-42)

📅 Date: March 18th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Barclays Center

🎲 Odds: Nets(-13.5), Blazers(+13.5)

Nets vs Trail Blazers Odds

The Nets and the Trail Blazers will meet at the Barclays Center on Friday. Although Kyrie Irving is not playing, this should be a game that Brooklyn is able to take care of business in.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game.

Nets vs Trail Blazers Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Friday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Nets Injuries

Seth Curry out

Ben Simmons out

Kyrie Irving out

LaMarcus Aldridge out

David Duke Jr. out

Joe Harris out

Trail Blazers Injuries

Eric Bledsoe out

Damian Lillard out

Anfernee Simons out

Joe Ingles out

Jusuf Nurkic out

Cody Zeller out

Didi Louzada out

Nassir Little out

Nets vs Trail Blazers Preview

Portland will travel to Brooklyn on Friday for a battle versus the Nets. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Friday’s game, check out our Nets vs Trail Blazers preview below.

Nets Are Getting Hot

The Brooklyn Nets have been playing much better basketball ever since Kevin Durant returned to the court. They were unable to come away with a win against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, but most of that is because they weren’t able to have Kyrie Irving on the court due to the Covid mandates in Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant did finish that game with 23 points, but was unable to do enough for Brooklyn to walk away with the win.

On the season, Brooklyn has the 15th rated net rating, the seventh-ranked offensive rating, and the 23rd ranked defensive rating.

Blazers Looking For Any Win

A few weeks ago, it seemed likely that the Portland Trail Blazers were going to be able to sneak into the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, they had to deal with some more injuries, and now it looks as if they’re not going to make the Western Conference playoffs. They have only won two of their last eight games and are going to be coming into this one on a two-game losing streak.

In their most recent game, they lost by 30 points to a below-average New York Knicks team. Josh Hart was able to lead the way in the loss, but he only had 17 points.

On the season, Portland has the 26th rated net rating, the 24th ranked offensive rating, and the 29th ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Nets vs Trail Blazers

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Nets Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER this season.

28-40-2 ATS this season.

Trail Blazers Trends

33 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

27-40-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Nets vs Trail Blazers

For this game, I like the Brooklyn Nets to win by 10-plus and for Kevin Durant to have over 25-plus points.

I think that this is a game that Brooklyn is going to easily be able to take care of business in despite not having Kyrie Irving. If they did have Kyrie Irving, I would probably go with Brooklyn to win by 15 plus, but since they don’t, I’m going to have them to just win by 10-plus and Durant with the points.

