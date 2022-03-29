Nets vs Pistons Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons will meet on Tuesday at 7:30 EST. This game is going to be played in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center as the Nets will be coming in at 39-36 and the Pistons will be coming in at 20-55. This is a game that Brooklyn is hoping they can take care of business in to keep solidifying their spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Nets vs Pistons – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons

📊 Record: Nets(39-36), Pistons(20-55)

📅 Date: March 29th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Barclays Center Center

🎲 Odds: Nets(-12.5), Pistons(+12.5)

Nets vs Pistons Odds

Although the Brooklyn Nets’ record might not be what they want it to be this season, they’re still a significantly better team than the Detroit Pistons as they will be coming into this one as the clear favorite.

Nets vs Pistons Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Tuesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Nets Injuries

Ben Simmons out

Joe Harris out

Pistons Injuries

Jerami Grant day-to-day

Chris Smith out

Isaiah Livers out

Hamidou Diallo out

Nets vs Pistons Preview

Detroit will travel to Brooklyn on Tuesday for a battle versus the Nets. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Tuesday’s game, check out our Nets vs Pistons preview below.

Nets Need To Bounce Back

Kyrie Irving was finally able to make his return in the most recent Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Center. He wasn’t able to play for the whole year in home games due to the covid restrictions.

Unfortunately for Brooklyn, this didn’t lead to them walking away with a victory as they ended up losing to the Charlotte Hornets, 119-110. Kyrie Irving had a game that he is going to want to forget as he finished with an inefficient 16 points.

Brooklyn has to start winning games down the stretch here if they want to solidify a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. If they continue losing games, there is even a chance that Brooklyn might fall out of the playoff picture.

Pistons Looking To End The Year Strong

The Detroit Pistons are going to be coming into this one as arguably the worst team in the NBA. They’ve only managed to win 20 games this season, and are 2-8 in their last 10 games.

Detroit is currently on a two-game losing streak as they lost to the New York Knicks on Sunday in their most recent game. They ended up getting a big contribution from Marvin Bagley, but it wasn’t enough for Detroit to take home the win.

On the season, Detroit has the 27th rated net rating, the 28th rated offensive rating, and the 24th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Nets vs Pistons

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Nets Trends

38 games have gone OVER and 37 have gone UNDER this season.

30-43-2 ATS this season.

Pistons Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 39 have gone UNDER this season.

40-33-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Nets vs Pistons

For this game, I’m going to go with the Brooklyn Nets to cover the spread and for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to both have 25 points.

I think that Brooklyn realizes that this is a game they need to take care of business in. Considering how bad the Detroit Pistons have been this year, there should be no reason why they can’t get the job done.

