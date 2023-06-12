The 2023 NBA Draft is just a few weeks away and one NBA title contender is already making moves to trade up. Are the New Orleans Pelicans looking to pair Scoot Henderson with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram?

Shams Charania reported that the New Orleans Pelicans will pursue a trade for a top pick, likely the No. 2 or No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, with the intention of selecting point guard Scoot Henderson.

Henderson is expected to have his name called early on Draft Day, but appears to have slid down to No. 3 on the big board behind Alabama’s Brandon Miller.

Check out what Shams Charania had to say about the potential deal below.

Western Conference playoff contender seriously pursuing a top 2-3 pick in this month’s NBA Draft, with eyes on point guard Scoot Henderson: pic.twitter.com/UFCs9VEU7Q — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 12, 2023

How Does Henderson Fit In New Orleans?

Even without a reliable jump shot, Henderson seems like a natural fit in New Orleans.

A game-changing point guard with the ability to jump out of the gym, Henderson’s game has drawn NBA comparisons to the likes of Ja Morant and a young Derrick Rose.

With Henderson on the floor, the Pelicans could play faster than the middling pace that they operated at in 2023.

Pairing Henderson with Zion Williamson would also undoubtedly give the Pelicans the league’s most dangerous combinations on the fast break and allow them to better take advantage of Williamson’s athleticism in the open floor.

Playing alongside CJ McCollum would give also allow Henderson to share some of the ball-handling and playmaking responsibilities, which should help take some of the pressure off early in his career.

With McCollum able to handle the lead guard responsibilities early on, Henderson could also be brought along slowly and be given the keys to the second unit.

Scoot Henderson G League Stats

A 6-foot-2 point guard, Henderson has the type of athleticism and physical tools that scouts dream of when building an NBA player.

While his jump shot is still a work in progress, Henderson is one of the best guards in the draft at attacking downhill and finishing at the rim. He put his talents on display with the G League Ignite in 2023, scoring 17.6 points while adding 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game despite shooting just 27.6 percent from 3-point range on the year.

In order to take the next step in his development, Henderson will have to improve his shooting mechanics and prove that he can knock down shots from long-range with consistency.

