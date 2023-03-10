New York hires another former Clippers big man as Moses Brown signs a two-way contract

The Knicks have recently hired player Moses Brown to a two-way contract this past Wednesday, as they have built a stronger title-contending case ever since the All-Star break and are heading towards the post-season.

This has been the second time that the New York squad have added a former Clippers center to their roster, as last summer they had signed Isaiah Hartenstein a $16 million two-year contract in free agency. And now, after playing the first 3/4s of the campaign with the Los Angeles side, Moses returns to play for his native city.

The Knicks have signed C Moses Brown to a two-way contract per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/FCBzbD9pN8 — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 8, 2023

The 23-year-old had spent his professional career playing for five other NBA franchises after he went undrafted out of UCLA in 2019. This season, he participated in a total of 34 contests for the Clippers, averaging 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 8.5 minutes. Moses was also on a two-way contract with the LA squad but was waived three weeks ago as he reached his limit of matches played.

So let’s recount his basketball career before joining New York. He first weared a Trail Blazers uniform for nine games in 2019/20, then the next year he competed in 43 contests for the Oklahoma City Thunder, jumped to Dallas for a 26 match stint in 2021, followed by 14 games with the Cavs, and finally landed last year in Los Angeles.

Given that the young player is a native of Queens, having attended Archbishop Molloy High School, you’d think this opportunity is extra special for the player and he’ll try his best to stay playing for the Knicks.

With this last contract for Brown, it has been New York’s second roster move in a week, considering they also signed DaQuan Jeffris for a 10-day spell. Not that long ago, Trevor Keels was also given a 10-day opportunity too, and now he’s enjoying a two-way agreement with the club.

If Brown is given the chance in New York, he can prove his potential

The last time he played for the Clippers he made quite the impression, after dropping 13 points and winning 16 rebounds in under 26 minutes on court against the Cavaliers.

Take a look at Brown’s highlights during this clash against Cleveland on January 29:

His best year as a professional was during the 2020/21 campaign playing as a Thunder player. Back then, he averaged a career-high 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 21.4 minutes being only 21 years of age. The young center started in 32 out of his 43 outings for Oklahoma City, which resulted in the team hiring him for a $6.8 million four-year deal exactly two years ago.

Unfortunately for him, the Thunder then traded him and Al Horford to the Celtics in exchange for NBA great Kemba Walker and a couple of picks for future drafts. Brown didn’t even get to play once for Boston, as he was transferred to Texas a month later.

The seven-foot-two athlete can give the New York squad the depth they need in center field, considering he can defend just as well as attack, producing great rebound stats through his young career and protecting the rim.