New York Post’s March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks

The New York Post is the latest to fill in their brackets, as their expert Howie Kussoy made his predictions and expert picks for this 2023 March Madness. Just by taking a glimpse at his brackets, we can’t help but notice that most specialists are choosing Alabama as their favorite title-contenders.

We are only a days away from the beginning of March Madness, which is a special time of year for college basketball players and fans from all over the United States. For young athletes this is the best opportunity to showcase your game on a national stage and compete against the nation’s top talent. The tournament will start this tomorrow Thursday at 12:15 pm EST and games will air on CBS, truTV, TBS, and TNT.

Next, we’ll take a look at the New York Post’s Howie Kussoy’s choice for his bracket and who he has to win it all.

Check out the New York Post’s March Madness 2023 Bracket

Well, the New York Post’s choices were somewhat safe, if not to say predictable. Let’s start by the potential champs, as the media company considers the Alabama Crimson Tide will be the next NCAA Champions. To be honest, they are one of the easier choices, as they’ve been most people’s favorites. A less predictable move was how they expect Connecticut to go all the way to the Final Four, beating tough opponents such as Kansas, Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s.

Take a look at expert Howie Kussoy’s other choices out of the 2023 field of 68 for this March Madness, which is set to start tomorrow afternoon, March 16th.

Expert Howie Kussoy’s March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

College basketball expert Howie Kussoy breaks down his 2023 men’s March Madness bracket pick-by-pick, including a surprisingly long stay for UConn who is set to win their region, as well as Texas A&M sticking all the way through to the Sweet Sixteen, and then falling to Houston. Either way, Bama’ are his favorites out of the 68 participating colleges, even though it was a hard choice to place them as champions over the Cougars in the final contest.

Alabama Crimson Tide to win the National Championship (+550)

Up to this point, we’ve got to say that most college basketball especialists have put Alabama at the top of their March Madness brackets. And yes, it makes sense as the Crimson Tide are highest seed in the South Region.

Nevertheless, if we base ourselves only in betting odds, they are tied in first place with the Houston Cougars (both +550), making it the safest choice to place them facing each other at the Men’s NCAA final match. It’s important to mention that the Crimson Tide are entering the tournament on a strong note, as they recently won the 2023 SEC championship this last weekend.

Even though sometimes having the pressure of being the best seeded team in the country can be counterproductive, Bama’ will try to maintain they winning spirit all the way through. If freshman star Brandon Miller keeps up those averages of 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest this campaign, they might just have a chance.

New York Post believe UConn will defeat the reigning champs

One of the few surprises in Howie Kussoy’s bracket predictions was how the UConn Huskies beat the reigning NCAA champs even before the Sweet Sixteen stage, and then defeat Gonzaga in the region’s last round before the Final Four. That would be a short journey for the University of Kansas!

Yes, the Jayhawks have almost a completely different roster than their championship squad, but you can never underestimate the winning spirit of the current title-holders. Connecticut will be looking for their first NCAA win in the era of new coach Dan Hurley, as the Huskies enter their third consecutive Big Dance participation.

Duke Bluedevils to reach the Final Four (+450)

The Bluedevils are always a team destined for greatness, especially after what they’ve proved in the last couple of years. Duke have reached the final of the ACC Tournament twice in the past two years, losing the first to the Virginia Tech Hokies and finally conquering the crown this current campaign.

With a healthy MVP Kyle Filipowski, averaging 19.7 points and 7.0 rebounds, they are set for their first-round contest against 15-seed Oral Roberts this next Thursday.

