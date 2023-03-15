NBA
New York Post’s March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks
The New York Post is the latest to fill in their brackets, as their expert Howie Kussoy made his predictions and expert picks for this 2023 March Madness. Just by taking a glimpse at his brackets, we can’t help but notice that most specialists are choosing Alabama as their favorite title-contenders.
We are only a days away from the beginning of March Madness, which is a special time of year for college basketball players and fans from all over the United States. For young athletes this is the best opportunity to showcase your game on a national stage and compete against the nation’s top talent. The tournament will start this tomorrow Thursday at 12:15 pm EST and games will air on CBS, truTV, TBS, and TNT.
Next, we’ll take a look at the New York Post’s Howie Kussoy’s choice for his bracket and who he has to win it all.
- Alabama Crimson Tide to win the National Championship (+550)
- Houston Cougars to make the Final Four (+145)
- Duke Bluedevils to make the Final Four (+450)
- UConn Huskies to make the Final Four (+425)
The Best March Madness Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|2.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus OfferAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|3.
|
$2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$1,000 Betting Offer + Free Live StreamsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|6.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|7.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
|8.
|
15% Cashback for the First 7 DaysAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
Check out the New York Post’s March Madness 2023 Bracket
Well, the New York Post’s choices were somewhat safe, if not to say predictable. Let’s start by the potential champs, as the media company considers the Alabama Crimson Tide will be the next NCAA Champions. To be honest, they are one of the easier choices, as they’ve been most people’s favorites. A less predictable move was how they expect Connecticut to go all the way to the Final Four, beating tough opponents such as Kansas, Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s.
Take a look at expert Howie Kussoy’s other choices out of the 2023 field of 68 for this March Madness, which is set to start tomorrow afternoon, March 16th.
Expert Howie Kussoy’s March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks
College basketball expert Howie Kussoy breaks down his 2023 men’s March Madness bracket pick-by-pick, including a surprisingly long stay for UConn who is set to win their region, as well as Texas A&M sticking all the way through to the Sweet Sixteen, and then falling to Houston. Either way, Bama’ are his favorites out of the 68 participating colleges, even though it was a hard choice to place them as champions over the Cougars in the final contest.
Alabama Crimson Tide to win the National Championship (+550)
Up to this point, we’ve got to say that most college basketball especialists have put Alabama at the top of their March Madness brackets. And yes, it makes sense as the Crimson Tide are highest seed in the South Region.
Nevertheless, if we base ourselves only in betting odds, they are tied in first place with the Houston Cougars (both +550), making it the safest choice to place them facing each other at the Men’s NCAA final match. It’s important to mention that the Crimson Tide are entering the tournament on a strong note, as they recently won the 2023 SEC championship this last weekend.
Even though sometimes having the pressure of being the best seeded team in the country can be counterproductive, Bama’ will try to maintain they winning spirit all the way through. If freshman star Brandon Miller keeps up those averages of 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest this campaign, they might just have a chance.
New York Post believe UConn will defeat the reigning champs
One of the few surprises in Howie Kussoy’s bracket predictions was how the UConn Huskies beat the reigning NCAA champs even before the Sweet Sixteen stage, and then defeat Gonzaga in the region’s last round before the Final Four. That would be a short journey for the University of Kansas!
Yes, the Jayhawks have almost a completely different roster than their championship squad, but you can never underestimate the winning spirit of the current title-holders. Connecticut will be looking for their first NCAA win in the era of new coach Dan Hurley, as the Huskies enter their third consecutive Big Dance participation.
Duke Bluedevils to reach the Final Four (+450)
The Bluedevils are always a team destined for greatness, especially after what they’ve proved in the last couple of years. Duke have reached the final of the ACC Tournament twice in the past two years, losing the first to the Virginia Tech Hokies and finally conquering the crown this current campaign.
With a healthy MVP Kyle Filipowski, averaging 19.7 points and 7.0 rebounds, they are set for their first-round contest against 15-seed Oral Roberts this next Thursday.
College Basketball Betting Content You May Like
- Best College Basketball Betting Sites 2023 – Discover The Top NCAAB Betting Sites Ranked.
- The Best College Basketball Odds – Find Out The Top 11 Sites For NCAA Basketball Odds.
- Best March Madness Betting Websites – Compare The Top NCAA March Madness College Gambling Sites.
- NCAA March Madness Odds and Lines – Learn How To Bet On NCAA Basketball Futures.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites 2023 – Compare The Best Offshore Sportsbooks For US Players.
- Alabama’s Brandon Miller has the chance to increase his draft stock in the NCAA tournament, scouts think he could be this year No. 2 overall pick
- Hawks’ star Trae Young spices things up with his March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions and Expert Picks
- How To Claim March Madness Free Bets In Alabama – AL Sports Betting Sites
- Celtics’ Payton Pritchard (heel) downgraded to out vs. Timberwolves
- How To Claim March Madness Free Bets In Ohio – OH Sports Betting Sites
-
College Basketball 5 days ago
Could Crimson Tide Justify Firing Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats With His Huge Buyout After Brandon Miller Gun Incident?
-
College Basketball 5 days ago
Michigan State Basketball Coach Tom Izzo Contract, Salary, Net Worth, and Buyout
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Kentucky Basketball Coach John Calipari Contract, Salary, Net Worth, and Buyout
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Kansas Basketball Coach Bill Self Contract, Salary, Buyout, and Net Worth