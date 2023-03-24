The Knicks lost a tough game on the road, 111-106 to the Orlando Magic last night. That was their third straight loss, but New York is still in a solid position for the playoffs in a few weeks. A 42-33 record has them at fifth in the East with seven regular season games left this year. After the loss last night on the road, head coach Tom Thibodeau gave his compliments to Quentin Grimes for his outstanding performance.

Grimes has played in 64 of New York’s 75 games this season and has made 59 starts. He’s having a solid sophomore season with the Knicks and had one of his best outings yet of his young career last night vs the Magic. The 25th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft had 25 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and five three’s made.

Quentin Grimes in his last two games: 23.5 PPG

3.5 RPG

3.5 APG

57% FG

55% 3P

Quentin Grimes in his last two games: 23.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 57% FG, 55% 3P, 100% FT. Has he flipped the switch?

Quentin Grimes had another strong game for the Knicks last night despite the loss

Two games ago Grimes had 22 points and 6 three-pointers made, but again, it was a loss for the Knicks. However, Grimes has found his three-point stroke in his last two games going 55 percent from deep. In the five games before then, he was just 6-16 combined from three and had scored single digits in all those games.

He is 11-20 from deep in his last two games combined and that’s the type of scoring output the Knicks will need from him come playoffs. Grimes’ role is always changing with the Knicks and he’s quick to adjust to playing to the needs of the team.

Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson have the ball in their hands a lot and have a high usage rate for the Knicks. He’s only averaging (7.9) field-goal attempts per game but can do more than that like he showed last night. Grimes took 18 attempts last night and had 25 points. His three-point ability off the bench can be huge for the Knicks in the postseason.