Home » news » Nikola Jokic Admitted He Was Close To Signing For Barcelona Before Agreeing A Deal With The Nuggets

NBA

Nikola Jokic admitted he was close to signing for Barcelona before agreeing a deal with the Nuggets

Updated 19 seconds ago on
3 min read
Antonio Kozlow profile picture
Facebook Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
TDP-L-NUGGETS-TWOLVES_AAO6874xx

Could you imagine the NBA without the likes of Nikola Jokic? Well, for sure Giannis Antetokounmpo would’ve already won the Kia MVP award by now, to say the least. The Serbian admitted in a recent interview that he was very close to staying in Europe before signing for Denver. 

The two-time NBA MVP and runner-up to win the title for a third consecutive year, said he came very close to sealing a deal with Euroleague’s Barcelona. The Spanish club knocked on the big man’s door first, but as negotiations weren’t flowing as desired, the Nuggets came along and signed him.

“How the story was told to me, Barcelona stood by and waited a little bit,” Jokic said to Mundo Deportivo’s Toni Canyameras as he asked him to retell the story that happened almost 10 years ago now. “It was a long time ago. I didn’t have a very good game. Actually, I think I had my worst game ever.”

“I was 18 or 19 at that time,” the Joker said smiling. “They just wanted to wait for a couple of months and then the Denver Nuggets showed up. Now I’m here.”

Journalist Canyameras proceded to ask a rather natural question, whether if the Serbian center would consider returning to play in Europe at some point. But to his surprise, Jokic showed no interest.

“I’m not sure I’d like to go back to Europe. I like it here,” said the 29-year-old, who began his career in Mega MIS Belgrade and was drafted in the 2014 NBA Draft with the 41st overall pick by the Colorado team.

Nikola has the opportunity of joining some exclusive record clubs

Jokic is very close to entering highly-prestigious clubs which hold some of the most exclusive records in NBA history. Let’s start by the obvious one, the three-consecutive-MVP club, with only Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird as its current members.

Another elite couple of players make up the averaged-a-triple-double club, which includes only two NBA athletes:  Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson.

Check out The NBA Today panel discuss the MVP front runners and how Nikola Jokic could win 3 MVPs in a row:

Jokic’s stats are unprecedented, especially for a center position. He’s averaging 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game, on 63% shooting from the field, 39% from 3-point range. Yes, many other basketball greats have scored, assisted, rebounded better and even attempted more efficient shots, yet no one has ever had all those averages in a single campaign.

Other players around the league recognize his greatness. “I can’t lie,” Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell admitted. “I don’t know if you all have been watching what Jokic has been doing. It’s outrageous, to be honest. I don’t know how many people have won it three times in a row. I definitely feel like I’m in that conversation as well, but he’s otherworldly right now.”

Antonio Kozlow profile picture

Antonio is a life long sports enthusiast and professional journalist, who shares an obssesive urge to find and dig up the most interesting facts to guide gamblers towards more exciting, yet safe bets. In his own words, ''you can never really know enough about the things you love''.

Trending Now