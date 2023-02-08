Nikola Jokic Had A Triple-Double Last Night Before Halftime, Nearly Breaking An NBA Record He Already Holds

There are not as many centers in the league that are as talented and reliable as Denver’s Nikola Jokic. He’s played at least 72 games in every completed season of his career so far and he does it all on the Nuggets. This season he’s averaging a triple-double and is only the third player to ever do that. Just last night he had a triple-double in the first half and nearly broke the NBA record for the quickest triple-double which is held by himself.

Jokic an the Nuggets played Minnesota in their second straight game and they had a blowout 142-112 win last night. Denver’s MVP candidate had 19/10/10 by halftime last night and he nearly broke his own NBA record but was shy by about three and a half minutes.

NBA betting sites currently have Jokic as the favorite to win MVP this season at (-139).

Nikola Jokic is the 3rd player in NBA history to record a triple-double in 28 minutes or less. Efficiency. 🃏: 20 PTS, 12 REB, 16 AST For more, download the NBA app:

Nikola Jokic continues to build his resume for a possible third MVP trophy in a row

Only two other players have averaged a triple-double for a season in NBA history. Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook have done this in the past but they are both guards. Jokic is the first big man to ever do this and will try and keep a triple-double average for the rest of the season if he can.

Back in 2018 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, Jokic set the league record for the fastest triple double by doing it in fourteen minutes and thirty-three seconds. He was a few minutes shy last night getting it done in 18 minutes but that still ranks third all-time for the fastest triple-double.

The Nuggets had a commanding 79-48 lead at the end of the first half and their big lead was fueled by Jokic’s dominance. He finished the game with 20/12/16 and played just 28 minutes. Denver were also shooting extremely well as a team last night going 62 percent from the field and 48 percent from deep.