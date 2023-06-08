Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Hall of Fame guard Jason Kidd are the only two players in NBA history to average a triple-double in the playoffs after 10 or more appearances.

Through 18 starts of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Jokic is averaging 30.5 points, 13.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 1.0 steal, and 39.4 minutes per game. The five-time All-Star is also shooting 54.6% from the floor and 47% beyond the arc.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Nikola Jokic remains the No. 1 favorite to win Finals MVP. Some sportsbooks show Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler with second-shortest odds.

There have only been two players in NBA history to average a triple-double in the playoffs while playing 10+ games: Jason Kidd (2006-07)

Nikola Jokić (2022-23) https://t.co/G2SjpOF2gp pic.twitter.com/EaRHLpakAK — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) June 8, 2023



Meanwhile, Jason Kidd averaged 14.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 10.9 assists in 12 appearances with the New Jersey Nets in 2007. In the Nets’ 96-85 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Kidd recorded 23 points, 13 boards, and 14 assists in 41 minutes of action.

Nikola Jokic, 27, logged his third career 30-20-10 playoff game in Wednesday night’s Game 3 win over Miami. There have only been two other 30-20-10 games in NBA postseason history (one each by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain). Kidd averaged a triple-double in the 2007 playoffs at the age of 34.

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic is the first player to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in an NBA Finals game, fifth player to score 100 or more points through his first three career finals games

Last Thursday, Jokic also became the second player with a triple-double in his NBA Finals debut, joining Kidd in 2002 against the Los Angeles Lakers. In Game 1 of the Nets’ 99-94 finals loss, Kidd recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Lakers went on to sweep New Jersey, winning their 14th title in franchise history.

Additionally, Nikola Jokic became the fifth player to score 100 or more points through his first three career NBA Finals games, joining Rick Barry (122 in 1997), Allen Iverson (106 in 2001), Willis Reed (104 in 1970), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (103 in 2021). LeBron James scored 107 points in his eighth season while with the Heat in 2010.

Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to record 30+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 10+ assists in a Finals game 👏 pic.twitter.com/dXWpQ7qrn1 — NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2023



Nikola Jokic has only appeared in three NBA Finals games so far, whereas James made six finals game appearances back then. The Nuggets center is now the seventh player in NBA history to have two triple-doubles in the same finals.

Magic Johnson and James each recorded at least two triples in three separate finals. Draymond Green, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, and Butler all had one finals series with two triple-doubles.

