Nikola Jokic Praises Anthony Davis After Game One Win

The Denver Nuggets took game one in Denver with a close 132-126 victory over the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers. The story of the night however was the matchup between the two star centers in Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis. After the game, Jokic had high praise for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

“One of the most talented players in the league.”

Many NBA fans took to twitter to express their satisfaction with Jokic after this statement.

how can u hate this man Fr nothing but respect for jokic 💯 https://t.co/Z3DEH6t2QU — shark🇸🇴 (@sharmake_b) May 17, 2023

Nikola Jokic Gives Anthony Davis High Praise After Game One Victory

Nikola Jokic’s Historic Night

Once again, the Joker made NBA history. There have only been four 30 point and 20 rebound triple doubles recorded in NBA playoff history. Two of those already belong to Jokic after last night while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain possess the other ones. Last night, the Joker posted a gawdy stat-line of 34 points, 21 rebounds, and 14 assists. He also shot extremely efficiently from the field as he finished with a field goal percentage of 70.6 percent. Denver’s supporting cast was huge too, but if it were not for the play of the Joker, Denver would be down one game to one as of right now. Perhaps his biggest highlight of the night was a three-point shot at the buzzer in the face of Anthony Davis at the end of the third quarter. A shot that even Davis could do nothing but smile at after the shot went in as the buzzer sounded. However, Davis himself had a night as well to match Jokic’s historic performance.

Anthony Davis’s Impressive Night

Davis finished the night with 40 points, 10 total rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks. One block was a momentum shifting play on none other than Nikola Jokic who tried to get him off his feet with a pump fake. While Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took game one, AD and the Lakers must feel good going into game two after nearly completing the comeback in the fourth quarter. Especially if Davis keeps playing at this level and remains healthy. Davis was also a huge part in the fourth quarter comeback which nearly secured a game one upset for the Los Angeles Lakers. Do not be surprised to see the game plan centered around getting the ball to the Lakers’ big man yet again in game two which will take place in Denver on Thursday, May 18th.

