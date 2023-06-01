Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone made a comparison between two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Hall of Fame power forward/center Tim Duncan. Malone called Jokic a “selfless superstar” on NBA Finals media day. “He’s not trying to be something he’s not,” Malone said of Jokic.

“He’s not trying to create a narrative other than ‘I’m Nikola Jokic, I play for the Denver Nuggets, I’m gonna do everything I can to help my team win and I’m gonna do it with class, professionalism and I’m never gonna make it about me. That’s the rarity.”

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Nuggets are the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. Sportsbooks show Jokic with the best odds to win Finals MVP.

“I often make the comparison, I never coached Tim Duncan, but just from coaching against him and hearing stories about those that have been around him, Tim Duncan was a selfless superstar,” added Nuggets coach Michael Malone. “I look at Nikola Jokic in the same vein. And I think Nikola Jokic is truly a selfless superstar, where it’s not about him.

“He’s not looking for people to ‘Look at me, tell me how great I am’. He’s almost embarrassed by the attention. And he just wants to be one of the guys in the locker room, have fun, work hard and win.”

Jokic finished as the MVP runner-up this season behind Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. In 69 starts in the regular season, the five-time All-Star averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, a career-high 9.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 33.7 minutes per game. The 6-foot-11 big man also shot a career-best 63.2% from the field.

Through 15 starts this postseason, Joker is averaging 29.9 points, 13.3 boards, 10.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 38.9 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 53.8% from the floor and 47.4% beyond the arc. In Game 4 of the Nuggets’ 129-124 second-round loss to the Phoenix Suns, the center scored a playoff career-high 53 points.

“Model my game, probably yes…He did it with such a ease.” Nikola Jokic on Mike Malone’s comparisons of him to Tim Duncan 🗣pic.twitter.com/nx3Mo0kPng — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 31, 2023



Duncan played his entire 19-year NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio selected him No. 1 overall out of Wake Forest in 1997. Duncan — a native of the U.S. Virgin Islands, went on to win five NBA championships with the Spurs, three Finals MVPs, and two MVPs. In 2021, he was selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Additionally, Duncan received a total of 15 All-NBA, All-Defensive, and All-Star selections. Meanwhile, at least Jokic has already won two MVPs. This is his eighth year in the league. The Nuggets winning the 2023 NBA Finals over Miami would help improve Joker’s résumé. It’s all about championships.

