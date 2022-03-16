Nuggets vs Wizards Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Denver Nuggets are set to take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7 EST. Denver will be traveling to the Capital One Arena for this interconference matchup. The Nuggets are currently 41-28 while the Washington Wizards will be coming in at 29-38. Washington has lost four games in a row while the Nuggets are going to be coming into this one winning seven of their last 10 games.

Nuggets vs Wizards – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards

📊 Record: Nuggets(41-28), Wizards(29-38)

📅 Date: March 16th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Capital One Arena

🎲 Odds: Nuggets(-5.5), Wizards(+5.5)

Nuggets vs Wizards Odds

This is a game that Denver should be able to take care of business in. They have looked impressive as of late and are coming into this one after a huge win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Nuggets vs Wizards Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Wednesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Nuggets Injuries

Michal Porter Jr. out

Jamal Murray out

JaMychal Green day-to-day

Aaron Gordon day-to-day

Zeke Nnaji out

Vlatko Cancer out

Wizards Injuries

Bradley Beal out

Nuggets vs Wizards Preview

Nuggets Looking To Stay Hot

The Denver Nuggets are going to be coming into this one after a win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Considering the type of injuries that Denver has had to deal with this season, whenever you can beat another top team in the NBA, they have to be happy about that.

They were able to take care of business as they won 114-110. Nikola Jokic led the way with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists. Bones Hyland added 21 off the bench for Denver.

The Denver Nuggets are going to be coming in with the 11th rated net rating, the 10th rated offensive rating, and the 11th rated defensive rating.

Wizards Want To Bounce Back

The Washington Wizards have been one of the worst teams in basketball for the past few months and they’re going to be coming into this one losing four straight games. They are 3-7 in their last 10 games after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

In their most recent game against the Warriors, Kristaps Porzingis was able to lead the way with 25 points and eight rebounds. He hasn’t played much in Washington, but his minutes on the court have certainly been impressive.

On the season, Washington has the 23rd rated net rating, the 20th rated offensive rating, and the 25th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Nuggets vs Wizards

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Nuggets Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER this season.

32-37 ATS this season.

Wizards Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 29 have gone UNDER this season.

26-39-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Nuggets vs Wizards

For this game, I like the Denver Nuggets to cover the spread and for Nikola Jokic to have a triple-double. I would say that we should take Nikola Jokic to score over 25 plus points, but I think he’s going to be more of a facilitator tonight.

The Washington Wizards have the 25th rated defensive rating, but they have one of the better interior defenses in the NBA, meaning Jokic should rely on his teammates tonight.

