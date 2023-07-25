The Indiana Pacers are re-signing forward Kendall Brown to a two-way contract, the team announced Tuesday. Brown, 20, was selected 48th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Baylor University. Minnesota then traded Brown and a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Pacers for cash.

The Minnesota native signed his first two-way contract with Indiana last September. In six games off the bench with the Pacers in the 2022-23 season, the forward averaged 1.5 points, 1.0 rebound, and 6.7 minutes per game while shooting 57.1% from the floor and 50% at the foul line.

Kendall Brown missed the majority of the 2022-23 NBA season due to a stress fracture in his right tibia. In February, the 6-foot-8 guard underwent season-ending surgery on his right leg. Brown has made a full recovery.

His father, Courtney Sr., played professional basketball in South America, Switzerland, and England, and was a member of the Harlem Globetrotters.

Indiana Pacers re-sign forward Kendall Brown to a two-way contract; Brown joins two-way signees Oscar Tshiebwe and Isaiah Wong

Brown made 10 starts in the 2022-23 G League season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers’ G-League affiliate. He averaged 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 23.8 minutes per game while shooting 56.2% from the field and 75% at the free throw line.

During the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas, the wing averaged 8.6 points, 4.0 boards, 1.0 steal, 1.6 blocks, and 18.9 minutes per game in five outings. Not to mention, Brown shot 46.9% from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range.

Oscar Tshiebwe, the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award recipient at Kentucky, and Isaiah Wong, last year’s ACC Player of the Year at Miami, occupy the Pacers’ other two-way spots.

Wong was the No. 55 pick in this year’s draft, and Tshiebwe signed as an undrafted free agent. Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players per team increased from two to three.

Guard Mojave King, selected 47th overall by the Pacers, is expected to play overseas next season. King, 21, became only the third New Zealand-born player to be picked in the NBA draft, joining Sean Marks and Steven Adams.

