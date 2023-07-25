Main Page
Pacers re-sign forward Kendall Brown to a two-way contract
The Indiana Pacers are re-signing forward Kendall Brown to a two-way contract, the team announced Tuesday. Brown, 20, was selected 48th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Baylor University. Minnesota then traded Brown and a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Pacers for cash.
The Minnesota native signed his first two-way contract with Indiana last September. In six games off the bench with the Pacers in the 2022-23 season, the forward averaged 1.5 points, 1.0 rebound, and 6.7 minutes per game while shooting 57.1% from the floor and 50% at the foul line.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Indiana Pacers hold 24th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, and Chicago Bulls.
We have signed forward Kendall Brown to a two-way contract.
🔗 https://t.co/b4kzULf6V7 pic.twitter.com/F4qqimtTcz
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 25, 2023
Kendall Brown missed the majority of the 2022-23 NBA season due to a stress fracture in his right tibia. In February, the 6-foot-8 guard underwent season-ending surgery on his right leg. Brown has made a full recovery.
His father, Courtney Sr., played professional basketball in South America, Switzerland, and England, and was a member of the Harlem Globetrotters.
Indiana Pacers re-sign forward Kendall Brown to a two-way contract; Brown joins two-way signees Oscar Tshiebwe and Isaiah Wong
Brown made 10 starts in the 2022-23 G League season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers’ G-League affiliate. He averaged 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 23.8 minutes per game while shooting 56.2% from the field and 75% at the free throw line.
During the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas, the wing averaged 8.6 points, 4.0 boards, 1.0 steal, 1.6 blocks, and 18.9 minutes per game in five outings. Not to mention, Brown shot 46.9% from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range.
Oscar Tshiebwe, the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award recipient at Kentucky, and Isaiah Wong, last year’s ACC Player of the Year at Miami, occupy the Pacers’ other two-way spots.
Kendall Brown, a 2022 second-round pick, is officially back with the Pacers — signing the third and final two-way contract. (Wong, Tshiebwe on the other two)
And so now all 18 contracts are filled.
— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 25, 2023
Wong was the No. 55 pick in this year’s draft, and Tshiebwe signed as an undrafted free agent. Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players per team increased from two to three.
Guard Mojave King, selected 47th overall by the Pacers, is expected to play overseas next season. King, 21, became only the third New Zealand-born player to be picked in the NBA draft, joining Sean Marks and Steven Adams.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Pacers re-sign forward Kendall Brown to a two-way contract
- Youtube prankster JiDion banned from ‘all related basketball events’ after pretending to sleep during WNBA game
- Damar Hamlin & Jayson Tatum Among Sports Stars Offering Thoughts & Prayers for Bronny James on Social Media After Cardiac Arrest
- Knicks sign forward Dylan Windler to a two-way contract, waive guard Trevor Keels
- After signing for AS Monaco, Kemba Walker is ‘not certain’ he will ever make his return to the NBA
-
NBA 1 week ago
Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever: LeBron James, Chris Paul, & Kevin Durant Lead All-Time Career Earnings List
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Former LSU women’s basketball star Danielle Ballard struck and killed by car
-
College Basketball 4 days ago
Angel Reese Signs NIL Deal with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for ZOA Energy Drink
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
LeBron James Applauds Cam Reddish Signing on Twitter, Calls Him A ‘Flat Out Hooper’