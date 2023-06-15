Pacers to offer Tyrese Haliburton a max extension this summer?

The Indiana Pacers are interested in keeping Tyrese Haliburton for the foreseeable future, according to sources. In November 2020, the guard signed a four-year, $17.88 million rookie scale contract with the Sacramento Kings.

Haliburton was then traded to Indiana last February — along with Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson — for Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, Domantas Sabonis, and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

Last October, Indiana exercised the third-year guard’s $5.81 million club option for the 2023-24 season. However, the Iowa State product will likely receive a max deal from the Pacers after posting career-high numbers this past season.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Indiana Pacers have 26th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Atlanta Hawks.

Goodness, Tyrese Haliburton. 43 PTS (career-high)

7 AST

10 3PM (career-high, Pacers record)

Game-winner What a performance. pic.twitter.com/NEIgUPbUvD — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2022



“The Pacers must decide on an extension for Tyrese Haliburton (sources anticipate he gets a max deal) and Aaron Nesmith (TBD if he’s in the long-term plans),” reported Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “Overall, the front office seems pleased with the team’s direction. The hope is a return to the playoffs.”

Indiana is projected to be $27.3 million under the salary cap for the 2023-24 season. Extension-eligible players include Haliburton ($35.2 million), Aaron Nesmith ($35.2 million), Hield ($27 million), T.J. McConnell ($16.7 million), and Daniel Theis ($16.7 million).

Indiana Pacers are expected to offer Tyrese Haliburton a max extension this summer, 2023-24 team option exercised in 2022

In 56 starts with Indiana this past season, Haliburton averaged career highs of 20.7 points and 10.4 assists per game. Along with logging 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals, the guard shot 49% from the floor, 40% beyond the arc, and a career-best 87.1% at the foul line.

Moreover, in the Pacers’ 111-108 victory over the Miami Heat on Dec. 23, the Wisconsin native scored a career-high 43 points in 38 minutes of action. He finished 14-of-20 (70%) shooting from the field and 10-of-16 (62.5%) from 3-point range.

Additionally, in the Pacers’ 147-143 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Mar. 6, Haliburton posted his 30th double–double of the season with 40 points and 16 assists. He became the first player in Pacers franchise history to record at least 30 points and 15 assists in a single game.

Team USA roster for 2023 FIBA World Cup per reports: Mikal Bridges

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Brandon Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Walker Kessler

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves Three more players to get to max roster of 12 players. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 15, 2023



Three days later, in Indiana’s 134-125 overtime win against the Houston Rockets, the guard recorded 29 points and a career-high 19 assists. Haliburton ended his season with 32 double-doubles.

Of course, the Pacers also have five active free agents — James Johnson, Kendall Brown, George Hill, Oshae Brissett, Kendall Brown (two-way, restricted), and Gabe York (two-way).

Extending Haliburton is one of Indiana’s top priorities.

NBA Betting Content You May Like