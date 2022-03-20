Pacers vs Trail Blazers Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Indiana Pacers are set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 3:30 EST. This game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, as Indiana will be coming in at 24-47 and the Trail Blazers will be coming in at 26-3. Both of these teams are at the bottom of their respective conferences and haven’t played great basketball as of late.

Pacers vs Trail Blazers – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers

📊 Record: Pacers(24-47), Trail Blazers(26-43)

📅 Date: March 20th, 2022

🕛 Time: 3:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

🎲 Odds: Pacers(-7.5), Trail Blazers(+7.5)

Pacers vs Trail Blazers Odds

The Pacers and the Blazers are set to meet on Sunday. Neither team has been playing great basketball lately; both would love to get some wins towards the backend of the season to build some momentum for next year.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Pacers vs Trail Blazers Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Sunday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Blazers Injuries

Eric Bledsoe out

Anfernee Simons out

Damian Lillard out

Joe Ingles out

Jusuf Nurkic out

Cody Zeller out

Didi Louzada out

Nassir Little out

Pacers Injuries

Jalen Smith day-to-day

Isiah Jackson day-to-day

Chris Duarte day-to-day

T.J. Warren out

Myles Turner out

T.J. McConnell out

Ricky Rubio Out

Pacers vs Trail Blazers Preview

Portland will travel to Indiana on Sunday for a battle versus the Pacers. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Sunday’s game, check out our Pacers vs Blazers preview below.

Portland Collapsed As Of Late

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a season that they’re going to want to flush down the drain when it is finished.

They’ve had to deal with some unfortunate injuries to some of their best players, and that has resulted in them being one of the bottom half teams in the Western Conference. They recently had a playoff spot, as they were the number 10 seed for a few weeks, but were unable to keep control of that as they have gone 1-9 in their last 10 games. Portland’s going to be coming into this one after a disappointing loss to the Brooklyn Nets, losing 128-123.

Portland is going to be coming in with the 26th rated net rating, the 24th rated offensive rating, and the 29th rated defensive rating.

Indiana Getting Better

The Indiana Pacers have still played below-average basketball throughout their last 10 games, but they’ve looked better ever since they acquired Tyrese Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis over the NBA trade deadline.

They’re going to be coming into this one after a nice win against the Houston Rockets that saw them win by three points.

On the season, Indiana has the 22nd rated net rating, the 15th rated offensive rating, and the 27th ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Pacers vs Trail Blazers

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Pacers Trends

40 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER this season.

32-37-2 ATS this season.

Trail Blazers Trends

28 games have gone OVER and 40 have gone UNDER this season.

34-34-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Pacers vs Trail Blazers

For this game, I’m going to go with the Indiana Pacers to cover the spread. I am a bit worried that Indiana is not going to cover 7.5 points, but Portland has been one of the worst teams in the NBA the past few weeks.

Considering that they’ve only won one out of their last 10 games and have hardly competed in most of them, I’m going to have to go with Indiana to cover the spread in this one.

Get free NBA bets for the Pacers vs Blazers game at BetOnline below.