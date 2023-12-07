Pelicans vs. Lakers Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Dec. 7)

Tonight, the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10, 13-8-1 ATS) face the Los Angeles Lakers (13-9, 10-12 ATS) in the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals of the 2023-24 season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Pelicans vs Lakers matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Lakers as 2-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: New Orleans Pelicans @ Los Angeles Lakers

📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

🕙 What time is Pelicans vs. Lakers Game: 9 p.m. ET

🏟 Where is Pelicans vs. Lakers Game: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Pelicans +2 (-115) | Lakers -2 (-105)

Pelicans vs. Lakers Odds

Pelicans vs. Lakers Predictions

Leading into the first meeting of the regular-season series, the Pelicans have gone 9-8 against Western Conference opponents. Brandon Ingram is averaging 23.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. New Orleans ranks seventh in the West with 26.1 assists per game.

The Pelicans are 6-4 in their last 10 games, averaging 118.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 9.4 steals, and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field.

As for the Lakers, they’re 10-6 in conference matchups and rank second in the West with 54.8 points per game in the paint. Anthony Davis is averaging 23 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.8 blocks per contest.

Plus, the Lakers are 7-3 in their past 10 games, averaging 111.5 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.8 steals, and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pelicans hold a 61.4% chance of defeating the Lakers. Although the Lakers are 2-point favorites, quite a few bettors are placing bets down on New Orleans to win and cover the spread.

With a healthy LeBron James and Davis, the Lakers should win tonight.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Injuries

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

PF Larry Nance Jr. (ribs; out indefinitely) | SF Matt Ryan (calf; out indefinitely)

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

SF LeBron James (calf; probable) | C Anthony Davis (hip; probable) | SF Jarred Vanderbilt (heel; probable) | PG Gabe Vincent (knee; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

New Orleans is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games.

The Pelicans are 5-11 SU in their past 16 contests.

Next, the point total has gone under in 15 of New Orleans’ previous 20 road games.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are 4-2 ATS in their last six contests.

Los Angeles is 10-4 SU in its past 14 games.

Also, the Lakers are 2-8 ATS in their previous 10 games played on a Thursday.

Projected New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineup

PG Brandon Ingram | SG C.J. McCollum | PF Zion Williamson | SF Herb Jones | C Jonas Valanciunas

Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

PG D’Angelo Russell | SG Cam Reddish | PF Taurean Prince | SF LeBron James | C Anthony Davis

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 22 games this season, the Pelicans are 4-5 as favorites, 8-5 as underdogs, 4-5-1 ATS away, and 4-6 over/under away. On the other side, the Lakers are 11-3 as favorites, 2-6 as underdogs, 5-6 ATS at home, and 3-8 over/under away.

However, this game is being played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. For that logical reason, perhaps the Pelicans have an edge in this matchup. New Orleans is 8-5 as an underdog and is 4-1 ATS in its last five meetings with Pacific Division teams.

In the end, our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Lakers to win, New Orleans to cover the spread, and the point total is expected to go under 231.

Pick the Lakers to win! The L.A. Lakers are 8-3 in their last 11 games against Western Conference opponents. The total has gone under in six of New Orleans’ past nine games as well.

