Detroit Pistons G.M. Troy Weaver is disappointed in his team’s performance this season. Detroit is 16-62 and ranks dead last in the Eastern Conference standings. Under coach Dwane Casey, the Motor City team has gone 120-260 (.316) since the former Toronto Raptors coach agreed to a five-year deal during the 2018 offseason.

With four games left, Casey has coached the Pistons to only 16 wins this season, the fewest of his 14 years as a head coach. Meanwhile, Weaver has served as Detroit’s G.M. since June 2020.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Pistons are eliminated from playoff contention. Sportsbooks show the Milwaukee Bucks with the best odds to win the championship, followed by the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns.

Troy Weaver: Make no mistake – we are all disappointed with our record this season but are confident that we continue to be on the right path to success https://t.co/O89Klj1Gjp — Detroit Pistons (@PISTONSpeeps) April 3, 2023

On Monday, Troy Weaver released this letter to players, coaches, and fans. “When I made the decision to join the Detroit Pistons franchise in June of 2020, it was with great appreciation and understanding for what this organization means to the city, its fans and all those who bleed red, white, and blue,” wrote Weaver.

“I know the history, I know the tradition and I know the urgency to which our fans want to win and see us move back up the ladder of the NBA’s hierarchy. Our focus is aligned with yours – and from the top down – we are committed to delivering on this restoration process for you.

“Rebuilding a team does not always follow a linear path, and we experienced that this year with the injury to Cade Cunningham that forced him to miss a majority of the season. While that injury impacted the continuity of our team, it also presented an opportunity for growth from others.” Pistons G.M. Troy Weaver is disappointed in team’s season, strives to help Detroit return to the playoffs Other injuries also contributed to Detroit’s disappointing season. Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Hamidou Diallo (ankle), and Isaiah Stewart (hip) come to mind. “Overall, our players have overwhelmingly embraced the core principle of going to work and competing every night,” added Weaver.

“Make no mistake – we are all disappointed with our record this season but are confident that we continue to be on the right path to success. We appreciate your patience, trust and loyal support as we continue this journey together. You deserve the opportunity to celebrate this team once again as a fixture among the NBA’s best, a bedrock of this city and its culture. We are partners with you in building greatness together.” Additionally, for the Pistons to bounce back, Weaver should consider firing Casey. The 2018 NBA Coach of the Year was not given much to work with due to injuries. However, this will be the fourth straight season Detroit has failed to finish above .500. Something needs to change. The Detroit Pistons also own the longest active playoff losing streak at 14 games. That is an NBA record. https://t.co/ysGyC8xpZL — Danny Zorn (@dannyzorn) March 30, 2023 Last season, the Pistons finished 23-59 and 14th overall in the East. Along with having the worst record in the NBA, this is now the fourth straight season the Pistons have missed the playoffs. Detroit is winless in its last 13 road games. For the season, the Pistons are 2-1 as favorites and 14-61 as underdogs. Should Weaver’s job also be on the fine? A fair argument can be made for both Weaver and Casey. Furthermore, the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET. This annual event will determine which non-playoff team will receive a top four pick in the draft. Only the top four picks are decided by the lottery. The 14 teams that miss the playoffs are known as lottery teams. Therefore, the Pistons are one of the teams. NBA Betting Content You May Like Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.

Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.

NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.

Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.

Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.

NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.

NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.

Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.

NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.