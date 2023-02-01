The Detroit Pistons have been granted a $5.276 million disabled player exception for Cade Cunningham’s season-ending shin injury, according to sources. On Dec. 16, Cunningham was ruled out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season after suffering a stress fracture in his left shin.

Of course, the second-year guard sustained the injury in a 128-112 loss against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 9. In 12 starts this season, Cunningham averaged career highs of 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. Plus, he shot 41.5% from the floor and 83.7% at the foul line.

On Oct. 28, in the Pistons’ 136-112 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the guard logged a career-high 35 points in 34 minutes of action. He finished 14-of-23 (60.9%) shooting from the field and 7-of-8 (87.5%) at the free throw line.

In August 2021, Cunningham signed a four-year, $45.59 million rookie scale contract with the Pistons. He’s earning $10,552,800 this season, and his $11,055,360 club option for the 2023-24 season was exercised last September.

His $13,940,809 team option deadline for the 2024-25 season is Oct. 31, 2023. Furthermore, the Oklahoma State product is the third highest-paid player with Detroit this season.

Cunningham ranks below Bojan Bogdanovic ($19.550 million) and Marvin Bagley III ($12.5 million). Bogdanovic’s salary consumes 15.89% of the Pistons’ total salary cap. Bagley’s salary uses 10.16% of the team’s cap. Lastly, Cunningham cap percentage is 8.58%.

Fortunately for the Pistons, a disabled player exception is an exception to the salary cap. It can only be used on one player per team. For an added bonus, exceptions cannot be traded. The amount a team can be granted for a disabled player exception is typically half of the injured player’s salary in a given season.

Over halfway through the 2022-23 season, the Pistons are 13-39 and rank dead last in the Eastern Conference standings. Not much has changed from last season. Detroit is 5-23 against its conference opponents and winless versus Central Division teams.

Moreover, the Pistons rank 22nd in scoring through 52 games, averaging 112.6 points per game. Their offensive efficiency rating (1.082) sits at the 26th spot as well.

Likewise, Detroit is even worse defensively. The team is allowing 120.1 points per contest, which now ranks 29th overall. Not to mention, the Pistons’ opponents are shooting 49.4% from the floor.

They have not made the playoffs since the 2018-19 season. Even then, Detroit was swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Nothing has gone right for the NBA franchise in years. Is it time for a new coach? Under Dwane Casey, the Pistons have gone 117-237 (.331) since the 2018-19 season.