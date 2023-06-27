Home » news » Pistons Pick Up Isaiah Livers 1 8 Million Club Option For 2023 24

Pistons pick up Isaiah Livers’ $1.8 million club option for 2023-24

Updated 9 seconds ago on
Detroit Pistons pick up Isaiah Livers $1.8 million club option for 2023-24
The Detroit Pistons have exercised Isaiah Livers’ $1.8 million team option for the 2023-24 season, according to sources. This is part of the three-year, $4.46 million contract he signed with Detroit in August 2021.

Livers’ contract carries a precise cap hit of $1,836,096 for next season. His deal also includes a $2,295,120 qualifying offer for 2024. Livers, 24, was selected 42nd overall by the Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Furthermore, Livers made five starts in 19 appearances of his rookie 2021-22 season. The Michigan product averaged 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 20.2 minutes per game. Plus, the 6-foot-7 forward shot 45.6% from the field, 42.2% outside the arc, and 85.7% at the foul line.

In Detroit’s 110-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Apr. 1, 2022, the forward scored 17 points and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds in 43 minutes as a starter. He finished 6-of-9 (66.7%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-5 (80%) from downtown.

Detroit Pistons exercise Isaiah Livers’ $1.8 million team option for the 2023-24 season ahead of free agency

Isaiah Livers then made 22 starts in 52 games of the 2022-23 season. The Michigan native averaged career highs of 6.7 points and 23.1 minutes per game, along with 2.8 boards while shooting 41.7% from the field, 36.5% beyond the arc, and 82.1% at the free throw line.

Of course, in the Pistons’ 121-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Mar. 11, Livers scored a career-high 18 points in 38 minutes of action. Along with logging four rebounds, two assists, four steals, and two blocks, he shot 7-of-20 (35%) from the floor and drained three 3-pointers.

Moreover, Livers missed 27 games this past season due to right hip soreness, a right shoulder sprain, and a left ankle sprain. When healthy on the court, he was a favorite of then-Pistons head coach Dwane Casey.


“Really love him, love his spirit. He brings it every day,” Casey said last April on 97.1 The Ticket. “You first meet him, and you think, ‘Oh, this kid is just a lot of fluff,’ but he’s real. He brings that spirit to the court each and every night.

“His basketball IQ is off the charts. Really high on him, he’s a keeper for our program. He is one of those guys who’s going to develop into a sniper for us from the outside.”

Former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams replaced Casey in Detroit earlier this month.

At the moment, Livers will continue serving as an important piece of Detroit’s frontcourt, which also includes nine-year veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, second-year wing Eugene Omoruyi, and rookie forward Ausar Thompson. Last October, Bogdanovic signed a two-year, $39.03 million extension with the Pistons.

