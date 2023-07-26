Pistons sign free agent guard Zavier Simpson to a one-year deal

The Detroit Pistons are signing free agent guard Zavier Simpson to a one-year deal, according to his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management. Simpson, 26, went undrafted in 2020 out of the University of Michigan.

Although Simpson signed deals with Science City Jena of the German ProA and the Los Angeles Lakers that year, the 6-foot guard did not appear in a single game in either league with either team.

In February 2021, the guard signed a contract with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. In 15 games with the Blue, he averaged 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 28.5 minutes per game.

Zavier Simpson then inked a 10-day contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder in April 2022. The Ohio native averaged 11 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 block, and 43.5 minutes per game in four NBA appearances.

Detroit Pistons sign former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Zavier Simpson to a one-year deal

In OKC’s 138-88 pulverizing loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Apr. 10, 2022, the former Wolverine recorded career highs of 17 points and nine boards in 46 minutes as a starter. Simpson finished 7-of-15 (46.7%) shooting from the floor and knocked down a 3-pointer.

Additionally, the guard signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Orlando Magic last September. However, Orlando waived Simpson a month later ahead of the 2022-23 season.

While with the Lakeland Magic, Orlando’s G-League affiliate, Simpson averaged career highs of 16.8 points, 9.0 assists, and 33.8 minutes per game in 32 starts while shooting career bests of 52.4% from the field and 47.4% beyond the arc in the 2022-23 season.

Simpson finished fifth in minutes played (1,081) in Lakeland’s regular season, second in assists (287), sixth in steals (55), ninth in field goals (128), 50th in 3-pointers (41), and 44th in defensive rebounds (98).

During the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas, the guard averaged 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 11.9 minutes per game with the Pistons in four appearances while shooting 50% from the floor and 60% from 3-point range.

