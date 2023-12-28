Pistons vs. Celtics Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Dec. 28)

On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics (23-6, 15-12-2 ATS) host the Detroit Pistons (2-28, 10-19-1 ATS) in the first meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Pistons vs Celtics matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as heavy 17-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Pistons vs. Celtics Game Preview

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Detroit Pistons @ Boston Celtics

Detroit Pistons @ Boston Celtics 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 🕙 What time is Pistons vs. Celtics Game: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Pistons vs. Celtics Game: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Detroit, NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston

Bally Sports Detroit, NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Pistons +17 (-105) | Celtics -17 (-115)

Pistons vs. Celtics Odds

Pistons vs. Celtics Predictions

Should Detroit Pistons fans be rooting for losses at this point? Detroit’s 28-game losing streak, a new NBA record, is nothing short of incredible. Sure, Pistons fans are miserable right now, but the NBA may never again see a team go this long without a win. This is something special.

Prior to this season, the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers shared the all-time record at 26. The Sixers held the overall mark at 28, a losing streak that started in the 2014-15 season and carried over into 2015-16. Detroit has entered new territory.

The Pistons recorded zero wins for the entire month of November, becoming the 13th team in NBA history to go winless in a whole calendar month. Detroit is now two losses away from doing it again in December.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are 19-4 in Eastern Conference play. Boston is 8-2 in its last 10 games, averaging 126.4 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.1 steals, and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field.

Through 28 appearances, Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 36.8 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 47.7% from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range.

However, Boston will be without Jaylen Brown tonight.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold a 95.6% chance of defeating Detroit. Unless the C’s try to lose this game tonight, there’s really no reason for Boston to not come away with the W.

Pistons vs. Celtics Injuries

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

PG Monte Morris (back; out indefinitely) | PF Isaiah Stewart (toe; downgraded to out) | PG Killian Hayes (illness; upgraded to probable) | SG Ausar Thompson (illness; probable)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

SF Jaylen Brown (back; downgraded to out) | SF Jayson Tatum (possible rest; probable) | SG Svi Mykhailiuk (heel; probable) | PF Oshae Brissett (illness; probable) | SF Lamar Stevens (illness; probable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Pistons are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games.

Detroit is 0-6 SU in its past six meetings with Boston.

Next, the Pistons are 0-13 SU in their previous 13 road games.

On the other side, the Celtics are 8-1 SU in their last nine contests.

Boston is 14-0 SU in their past 14 home games.

Plus, the C’s are 5-0 ATS in their previous five contests played on a Thursday.

Projected Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup

PG Cade Cunningham | SG Jaden Ivey | PF Ausar Thompson | SF Bojan Bogdanovic | C Marvin Bagley III

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Derrick White | SG Sam Hauser | PF Jrue Holiday | SF Jayson Tatum | C Kristaps Porzingis

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 30 games, the Pistons are 0-3 as favorites, 2-25 as underdogs, 6-9 ATS away, and 10-5 over/under away. As for the Celtics, they’re 22-6 as favorites, 1-0 as underdogs, 10-4 ATS at home, and 7-7 over/under at home. If Boston plays its worst, Detroit could very well cover the 17-point spread. That’s a big if.

Even without Brown, our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, the Pistons to cover the spread, and the point total to go over 233. Boston remains undefeated at home with a 14-0 record. Although the C’s are due for their first home loss, it will not come against this historically bad Detroit team.

Pick the Celtics to win! The point total has gone over in 10 of Boston’s past 12 games played at home versus the Pistons. Detroit is only 1-14 on the road this season. Since Brown is out, there’s a chance that Detroit will cover the spread. It’s one of the most logical predictions.

If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.