Pistons vs Clippers Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Clippers are set to face off on Sunday at 3 EST. The Clippers are going to be coming into this one at 35-34 and the eighth seed in the Western Conference, they have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games. The Pistons on the other hand are coming in as the number 14 seed with an 18-49 record, but have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games. This game will be played at the Little Caesars Arena.

Pistons vs Clippers – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Clippers

📊 Record: Pistons(18-49), Clippers(35-34)

📅 Date: March 13th, 2022

🕛 Time: 3:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Little Caesars Arena

🎲 Odds: Clippers(-5.5), Pistons(+5.5)

Pistons vs Clippers Odds

The Pistons and the Clippers will meet at the Little Caesars Arena on Sunday. Los Angeles is looking to take care of business so they can solidify a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Pistons vs Clippers Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Sunday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Pistons Injuries

Chris Smith (knee) out

Killian Hayes questionable

Rodney McGruder doubtful

Hamidou Diallo out

Isaiah Stewart (knee) out

Frank Jackson (back) out

Clippers Injuries

Robert Covington (personal) out

Jason Preston out

Paul George (elbow) out

Normal Powell out

Jay Scrubb (toe) out

Kawhi Leonard (knee) out

Pistons vs Clippers Preview

The Clippers will travel over to Detroit on Sunday for a battle versus the Pistons.

Detroit Playing Better As Of Late

The Detroit Pistons coming into the season weren’t expected to do much, but winning 18 games is never a season that a team is going to be proud of. However, the Pistons have looked much better as of late as they have won six of their last 10 games and have even beaten some noteworthy opponents during that time. In their last 10 games, the Pistons have wins over the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and the Charlotte Hornets.

In their most recent game against the Boston Celtics, they were unable to beat the Celtics twice in two weeks as they lost 114-103. Three players on the Pistons did however finish with 20 or more points as Cade Cunningham led the way with 27.

Detroit currently has the 29th rated net rating, the 28th rated offensive rating, and the 25th rated defensive rating.

Clipper Looking To Solidify Playoff Spot

The Los Angeles Clippers have to feel pretty excited about what they can do in the remainder of the season if they are going to get either Paul George or Kawhi Leonard back.

This team has proven that even without those guys, they can still be a force in the Western Conference as they have beaten some of the top teams in the West. The Clippers are currently the number eight seed in the Western Conference and they’re going to hope that they can play better down the stretch to solidify that playoff spot and even try to sneak their way out of the play-in game.

Los Angeles is 6-4 in their last 10 games; they are going to be coming into this one after a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. In that game, Reggie Jackson led the way with 24 points while Ivica Zubac was also able to add 24.

The Clippers currently have the 19th rated net rating, the 27th ranked offensive rating, and the 25th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Pistons vs Clippers

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Pistons Trends

33 games have gone OVER and 32 have gone UNDER this season.

35-31-1 ATS this season.

Clippers Trends

32 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.

35-34 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Pistons vs Clippers

For this game, I’m going to go with the Los Angeles Clippers to cover the spread. Los Angeles is coming off a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks and although the Detroit Pistons have been playing much better as of late, I do expect that trend to not continue. Detroit has been one of the worst teams in basketball all season long and they should be back to playing their below-average basketball pretty soon.

I also really like Reggie Jackson to score 20-plus points in this game as Detroit is going to be coming in with one of the worst-rated defenses in the NBA.

