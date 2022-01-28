Pistons vs Magic Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s Eastern Conference bottom-tier matchup, the Detroit Pistons (11-36, 24-23 ATS) are playing the Orlando Magic (9-40, 21-28 ATS); NBA picks are available here. Can Cole Anthony and the Magic obtain their first win against the Pistons this season? Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Pistons vs Magic Game Information

Date: Friday, January 28, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Amway Center; Orlando, Florida

Pistons vs Magic NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Pistons +3.5 (-110) | Magic -3.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Pistons +135 | Magic -155

Over/Under: 213 (-110)

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

C Kelly Olynyk (questionable) | PF Jerami Grant (out indefinitely) | SF Josh Jackson (questionable) | SF Isaiah Livers (out indefinitely)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

SG E’Twaun Moore (out indefinitely) | SG Michael Carter-Williams (out indefinitely) | PF Jonathan Isaac (out indefinitely) | PG Markelle Fultz (out indefinitely) | SG R.J. Hampton (out indefinitely)

Pistons vs Magic News and Preview | NBA Picks

Moreover, on Tuesday, in the Pistons’ 110-105 home loss versus the Nuggets, guard Cade Cunningham scored a team-high 34 points in 40 minutes spent on the court. Forward Saddiq Bey closed out his performance with 21 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34 minutes played. Though, Detroit has won only four of its previous 10 contests. After dropping another game at home, the Pistons are 7-15 at home, 4-21 away and 12-13 ATS on the road this season.

On the other side, in the Magic’s 111-102 defeat at home against the Clippers on Wednesday, forward Franz Wagner led his team in scoring, putting up 21 points in 34 minutes of action. Guard Cole Anthony added one more double-double to his career total as well. He finished with 19 points, 6.0 rebounds and 11 assists in 32 minutes played. Orlando has won just two of its last 10 games. They are 3-18 at home, 6-22 away and 5-16 ATS at home.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Magic have a 57.6% probability of winning.

Upon further review of these teams’ head-to-head records, in the past three meetings, the Pistons are 2-1 against the Magic. On Jan. 8, 2022, the second meeting during this regular season, Detroit won 97-92 at Little Caesars Arena. The Magic have not defeated them since May 3, 2021, when they won 119-112 at Little Caesars Arena.

On another topic, the Pistons recalled Saben Lee, Luka Garza and Cassius Stanley from the Motor City Cruise, the organization NBA G League affiliate, on Thursday. In a total of 26 NBA games played this season, Lee averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Garza and Stanley also averaged at least 5.0 points per game.

THe Detroit Pistons have recalled Saben Lee, Luka Garza and Cassius Stanley from the Motor City Cruise. — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) January 27, 2022

Pistons vs Magic NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Detroit is 4-1 ATS in its last five contests.

The total has gone 7-2 ATS in their previous nine games played.

And, the Pistons are 6-3 SU in their past nine matchups versus the Magic.

As for the Magic, they are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

Orlando is 1-10 SU in the team’s previous 11 contests played at Amway Center.

Lastly, the Magic are 7-2 SU in their past nine matchups against the Pistons at home.

Projected Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup

PG Cory Joseph | SG Cade Cunningham | SF Hamidou Diallo | PF Saddiq Bey | C Isaiah Stewart

Projected Orlando Magic Starting Lineup

PG Cole Anthony | SG Jalen Suggs | SF Wendell Carter Jr. | PF Franz Wagner | C Mohamed Bamba

Pistons vs Magic Prediction | NBA Picks

To add to the information above, Detroit is 2-1 as a favorite, 9-35 as an underdog and 12-13 ATS away, whereas Orlando is 0-1 as a favorite, 9-39 as an underdog and 5-16 ATS at home. Despite the Pistons winning four of their previous 10 contests, they are on a three-game skid. Likewise, the Magic have won just two contests over the same stretch of games. Orlando is entering this matchup as a 3.5-point favorite.

Concerning these Eastern Conference teams’ injury reports, the Pistons are healthier. For the Magic, E’Twaun Moore, Michael Carter-Williams, Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz and R.J. Hampton remain out indefinitely. Nevertheless, the Magic have to win again soon. Therefore, pick the Magic to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 213. If you have never placed a bet, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

