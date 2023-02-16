Post Malone, Jewel and Burna Boy amid entertainers performing at the 2023 All-Star Weekend

This Wednesday, the NBA announced the list of entertainers who will be performing this All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. The final game’s halftime show, which is one of the most expected presentations, will be an Afrobeats-themed exhibition displayed by Nigerian superstars like Burna Boy, Tems and Rema.

Burna Boy, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer will lead the performance between the second and third quarter of the All-Star Game, which will then proceed to honor LeBron James after he became the league’s all-time scoring leader just last week.

It was also announced that just before the match starts at 8:30pm ET at the Vivint Arena in Utah, global music icon Post Malone will carry out a medley of his biggest hits just minutes before we all witness the first time the NBA All-Star Draft will happen on the arena’s floor. The evening will be conducted by Vin Diesel, who is the star of the upcoming film “Fast X”.

The U.S. national anthem will be sung by Utah native and Grammy Award-nominated artist Jewel, as for the Canadian national anthem’s singer will be honored by Jully Black, a JUNO Award-winner and platinum-selling artist born and raised in Toronto.

Also from the host city will be performing the signing group The Bonner Family, which will also have the honors of reciting the U.S. national anthem before the Jordan Rising Stars’ tip-off. As it has been announced in the press, the band will also entertain the Vivint Arena with the song “Lift Every Voice”, and NBA classic considered the Black national anthem.

24 more celebrities invited by the NBA to be a part of the All-Star Game

And don’t forget the other celebrity roster who will be participating in the events celebrated in Salt Lake City, as well as the highly-anticipated contest between famous icons.

You know the drill, 24 celebrities are chosen to participate in the NBA’s Celebrity All-Star Game and will be divided into two teams led by former basketball stars. The first team will have three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade in their roster.

Check out this this video showing all the celebrity squads selected for this year:

The former Heat star will play alongside Canadian actor Simu Liu, Janelle Monáe (actress, singer, songwriter), Nicky Jam (Latin global music icon and actor), Frances Tiafoe (tennis player), Hasan Minhaj (comedian), 21 Savage (rapper, recording artist), DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks receiver), Alex Toussaint (Peloton coach), Arike Ogunbowale (WNBA All-Star for the Dallas Wings), Ranveer Singh (actor and NBA Brand Ambassador for India), and Jesser (YouTuber).

As for the second team, Utah Jazz Governor Ryan Smith will lead the second team, as his side will be coached by Basketball Hall of Famer and two-time WNBA Champion Lisa Leslie, legendary rapper Fat Joe, as well as Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros third baseman.

Smith will captain the team featuring rapper and recording artist Ozuna, Diamond DeShields (WNBA All-Star; Phoenix Mercury), Kane Brown (5-time American Music Award winner), Albert Pujols (MLB Player), Cordae (rapper, recording artist), Marcos Mion (TV host), Calvin Johnson (former NFL player), Everett Osborne (actor), The Miz (WWE Superstar), Sinqua Walls (actor) and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez.

Players from both teams will compete in gameplay activations throughout the match, including shooting from “4-Point Line,” to raise up to $100,000 to benefit 5 For The Fight Cancer Research Internship in partnership with Howard University.