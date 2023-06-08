The 2023 NBA Finals are sparking a frenzy among the betting community, and the spotlight seems to be shining brightly on the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo. Tied at 1-1, this face-off is generating plenty of interest, especially as we approach Game 3.

BetMGM Seeing 71% of Cash Wagered on Nuggets to Cover the Spread

From the outset, the public is heavily wagering on the Denver Nuggets. Opening odds had Nuggets at -1.5, but they quickly leapt to -3.5. In an impressive show of support, 72% of the total bets, representing 71% of the total money, are stacked in favor of the Nuggets to clinch Game 3 of the NBA Finals, according to John Ewing, who is in charge of PR for BetMGM.

Updated Nuggets-Heat Game 3 betting at @BetMGM @nuggets open -1.5, now -3.5

▪️ 72% of bets, 71% of money on Nuggets Total open 216.5, now 213.5

▪️ 56% of bets, 55% of money on Over@MiamiHEAT open +110, now +135

▪️ 63% of bets, 29% of money on Heat — John Ewing (@johnewing) June 7, 2023

Parallel to the Nuggets’ surge is a considerable interest in Heat’s power player Bam Adebayo. The betting community is placing their faith in Adebayo’s ability to perform, with an overwhelming 99% of bets wagering that Adebayo will deliver over 3.5 assists. That wager is -278 with BetOnline, but 5+ and 6+ assists can be backed at +125 and +139 respectively.

Overs the Public Betting Favorite

Turning back to team bets, there has been a notable reduction in the total points projection. Initially opening at 216.5, the line has since dipped to 212.5. Regardless, the majority of punters, 56% in fact, are backing an over, with these bets making up 55% of the total money staked.

On the other side of the court, the Miami Heat are dealing with fluctuating odds. Starting on a high note at +110, they’ve seen a drop to +140. Despite 63% of bets favoring the Heat, they represent a comparatively low 29% of the total money wagered.

Player prop bets are also adding to the excitement. Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic is a popular choice to score the first field goal (+475), and there are high expectations for him to record a triple-double (+115). Bets are also on for Kevin Love to secure over 5.5 rebounds (-130) and Jamal Murray to exceed 24.5 points (-115).

The betting trends ahead of Game 3 paint a fascinating picture. The public is betting heavily on the Denver Nuggets and showing immense faith in Bam Adebayo’s performance. As we gear up for this pivotal game, the anticipation is palpable. Will the Nuggets ride this wave of public support to victory? Will Adebayo cover his assist line? The answers lie in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals, tipping off shortly.

