Purdue vs Iowa College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big Ten college basketball matchup, the Purdue Boilermakers are taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Purdue vs Iowa prediction for the game today.

Purdue vs Iowa Game Info

No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten)

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Time: 9 PM ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena — Iowa City, IA

Coverage: FS1

Purdue vs Iowa College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: PUR: (-130) | IOWA: (+110)

Point Spread: PUR: -2.5 (-110) | IOWA: +2.5 (-110)

Total: 154 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Purdue vs Iowa College Basketball Betting Preview

Purdue has won four of their last five with their one loss coming in a road rivalry game to Indiana. Most recently, the Boilermakers breezed past Northwestern 80-60. Guard Jaden Ivey leads Purdue in scoring with over 16 points per game. Ivey is dealing with a hip injury but is probable to play. The Boilermakers possess the size that few can deal with as their second-leading scorer is 7’4″ center Zach Edey. Their height is part of the reason their offense is so potent. Purdue is fifth in the country in points per game, 29th in rebounds, and 10th in assists per game.

Iowa experienced a tough three-game losing streak early in the season but has since rebounded well. They’ve won three of four with their loss coming in an ugly 48-46 loss at Rutgers. The Iowa offense runs through Naismith player of the year candidate Keegan Murray. The sophomore forward is averaging over 22 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks per game. Iowa’s offense stacks up well this season as well as they are right behind Purdue in points per game at sixth.

Purdue vs Iowa College Basketball Betting Trends

Purdue is 4-8 against the spread (ATS) in their last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Purdue’s last 7 games.

Purdue is 5-1 straight up in their last 6 games against Iowa.

Iowa is 10-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last 15 games.

The OVER is 5-2 in Iowa’s last 7 games.

Purdue vs Iowa Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

The big question surrounding this matchup is the health of Jaden Ivey. While he is likely to play, they will need him at the top of his game to keep up with an equally potent offense from Iowa. The matchup between Ivey and Murray will likely determine this game. While the two should rarely match up against each other, they will likely be trading buckets all night.

The interior presence of Zach Edey will pose problems for Iowa. Murray is able to get a lot of his points driving to the rack. With Edey in the paint, will Iowa try to score from the outside more, or will they try to get him in foul trouble early? Either come with their own risks. With the game on their own home court, however, Iowa should get plenty of help from the fans all night. Iowa lost their previous matchup at Purdue by just seven even while shooting just 23% from deep. With the change in venue and likely improved three-point shooting from Iowa, they should be able to cover.

Our college basketball betting Purdue vs Iowa prediction tonight will be Iowa COVERS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Purdue a 54.4% chance to win.

Pick: Iowa +2.5

