Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has reportedly declined a four-year, $117 million extension and is expected to enter free agency next summer, if he declines his 2024-25 player option worth $19.9 million.

Toronto’s offer is the max deal the club could offer the 6-foot-7 wing. Anunoby, 26, is also slated to make $18.6 million in 2023-24. This is part of the four-year, $72 million contract he signed with Toronto in December 2020.

Based on his potential four-year extension, Anunoby would have earned $30 million per season.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Toronto Raptors hold 21st-ranked odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Atlanta Hawks.

OG Anunoby says he’ll let his agency handle his contract situation. “I love Toronto and I want to be here.” pic.twitter.com/dILSUIb3UX — Toronto Star Sports (@StarSports) October 2, 2023



In the 2022-23 season, Anunoby made 67 starts, averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, a career-high 1.9 steals, and 35.6 minutes per game.

The Indiana University-Bloomington product shot 47.6% from the field, 38.7% beyond the arc, and a career-best 83.8% at the foul line. Anunoby led the NBA in steals last season with 128 as well.

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby refused a four-year, $117 million extension, would become a free agent next summer if he declines his 2024-25 player option worth $19.9 million

In the Raptors’ 112-104 win over the Miami Heat on Nov. 16, 2022, the forward recorded season highs of 32 points and 10 rebounds in 44 minutes of action. Not to mention, he finished 13-of-18 (72.2%) shooting from the floor and knocked down a 3-pointer.

During the opening hours of free agency, the Raptors lost a core player. Fred VanVleet signed a three-year, $130 million deal with the Houston Rockets.

Toronto also re-signed center Jakob Poeltl to a four-year, $80 million extension. Plus, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder agreed to a two-year, $25.4 million contract.

Toronto simply would not dangle OG Anunoby for Damian Lillard, per @TheTorontoSun pic.twitter.com/qjdf5eLacg — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 27, 2023



In July, free agent guard Garrett Temple signed a one-year, $3.2 million contract. Moreover, ex-Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels inked a two-year, $9.2 million deal.

The Raptors were rumored to have offered the Portland Trail Blazers Anunoby and Pascal Siakam for Damian Lillard. However, conflicting reports suggest otherwise.

NBA Betting Content You May Like