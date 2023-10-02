Home » news » Raptors O G Anunoby Rejected A Four Year 117 Million Extension Could Become A Free Agent Next Summer

Raptors’ O.G. Anunoby rejected a four-year, $117 million extension, could become a free agent next summer

Updated 6 mins ago on • 3 min read
Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has reportedly declined a four-year, $117 million extension and is expected to enter free agency next summer, if he declines his 2024-25 player option worth $19.9 million.

Toronto’s offer is the max deal the club could offer the 6-foot-7 wing. Anunoby, 26, is also slated to make $18.6 million in 2023-24. This is part of the four-year, $72 million contract he signed with Toronto in December 2020.

Based on his potential four-year extension, Anunoby would have earned $30 million per season.

In the 2022-23 season, Anunoby made 67 starts, averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, a career-high 1.9 steals, and 35.6 minutes per game.

The Indiana University-Bloomington product shot 47.6% from the field, 38.7% beyond the arc, and a career-best 83.8% at the foul line. Anunoby led the NBA in steals last season with 128 as well.

In the Raptors’ 112-104 win over the Miami Heat on Nov. 16, 2022, the forward recorded season highs of 32 points and 10 rebounds in 44 minutes of action. Not to mention, he finished 13-of-18 (72.2%) shooting from the floor and knocked down a 3-pointer.

During the opening hours of free agency, the Raptors lost a core player. Fred VanVleet signed a three-year, $130 million deal with the Houston Rockets.

In July, free agent guard Garrett Temple signed a one-year, $3.2 million contract. Moreover, ex-Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels inked a two-year, $9.2 million deal.

The Raptors were rumored to have offered the Portland Trail Blazers Anunoby and Pascal Siakam for Damian Lillard. However, conflicting reports suggest otherwise.

