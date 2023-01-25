Home » news » Rob Pelinka Suggests Lakers Are Not Done In The Trade Market After Hachimura Deal

Headlines

Rob Pelinka suggests Lakers are not done in the trade market after Hachimura deal

Updated 1 hour ago on
2 min read
Joe Lyons profile picture
Twitter
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
rob_pelinka
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has hinted the team will make more trades before the February deadline after acquiring Rui Hachimura.

On Monday, it was reported that the Lakers had agreed a trade with the Washington Wizards for unsettled forward Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.

In his final game for Washington, the 24-year-old scored a season-high 30 points off the bench on 13/22 shooting from the floor and 3/5 from outside the arc.

Before Tuesday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Pelinka said the Hachimura trade was “an opportunity to strike early” across a quiet trade market so far.

“It doesn’t mean our work is finished.”

Lakers to act with caution regarding potential trade of 2027 and 2029 first-round picks

There has been immense pressure across the Lakers organization, including from franchise star LeBron James to act fast and bolster the roster by trading future first-round picks from 2027 and 2029.

For the last few months, rumors of a deal with the Indiana Pacers that would see Myles Turner and Buddy Hield head to LA in exchange for Russell Westbrook and two first-round picks have circulated.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is reportedly encouraged by Westbrook’s improvement since coming off the bench, who is now the favorite to win Sixth Man of the Year according to NBA betting sites.

The team face another uphill battle to reach the playoffs this season and currently sit 13th in the Western Conference, 1.5 games back of a play-in spot.

In an interview with The Athletic’s Sam Amick regarding the front office’s reluctance to trade the first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, LeBron said:

“Y’all know what the f–k should be happening. I don’t need to talk.”

The deadline is just 15 days away and the trade market will presumably begin to heat up in the final week as teams look to finalize their rosters for the rest of the season.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Joe Lyons profile picture

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites SportsLens, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.

Trending Now