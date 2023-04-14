Sacramento coach Mike Brown has been honored with the 2022/23 NBCA Coach of the Year award

Kings’ head coach Mike Brown has been crowned the new owner of the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award, as it was given by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

The honor recognizes the commitment and dedication of coaches in the NBA in an annual acknowledgement. It is given to the trainer than truly helps guide his players to reach a higher level of performance and outstanding service to the community beyond the court.

After leading his team back to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2006, Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been voted the National Basketball Coaches Association's Coach of the Year, sources told @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/BU8Ffk8sDn — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2023

Even though Brown was the absolute winner, there were other four coaches who recieved votes like Thunder’s Mark Daigneault, Joe Mazzulla from Boston, Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer, and Tom Thibodeau from New York.

“Congratulations to Mike Brown on one of the greatest coaching jobs we’ve ever seen in this league,” said NBCA President Rick Carlisle, who is also the Pacers’ head coach. “He completely changed the attitude and vibe of the Kings franchise and fan base, launching them into an amazing new era of success.”

The Sacramento franchise has thrived in Brown’s first season ahead of the team, as they are about to participate in their first playoff run in 17 years, ending the longest postseason drought in NBA history. Ever since the club relocated to California in 1985, the Kings are in the playoffs for just the eleventh time.

The trainer took a relatively young team and transformed it into an offensive machine, leading the league in scoring with a 120.7 points per game average, and also in attack rating (118.6).

“Receiving this award from my peers is especially meaningful and an honor that I truly embrace,” said Brown back when won the Coach of the Month award in February. “We have an incredible group of head coaches in the NBA, all of whom deserve to be recognized for their leadership as they execute their craft at the highest level every day.”

Brown knows that his feat is mostly impressive due to it being his season leading the California club. “This award is incredibly special in my first year with the Kings,” he said. “It is a reflection of the caliber of men that Monte McNair and Wes Wilcox have assembled and who I have absolutely loved coaching.”

The Sacramento coach has recieved praised from many corners of the league

NBCA Executive Director and General Counsel David Fogel expressed just how worthy Brown is of this annual honor.

“Mike Brown is extremely deserving of this award and the recognition that comes with the Coach of the Year vote by his peers,” he said. “Coach Brown’s hard work, commitment and dedication to his craft and the development of his players led the Kings to a franchise-changing season.

“Mike embodies the same high levels of integrity and excellence that Michael displayed every day of his life. Congratulations to Coach Brown, the Kings Assistant Coaches, and the entire basketball staff on winning the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award.”

The other recipients of the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award are:

2022: Monty Williams

2021: Monty Williams

2020: Mike Budenholzer and Billy Donovan

2019: Mike Budenholzer

2018: Dwane Casey

2017: Mike D’Antoni and Erik Spoelstra

During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the league will announce who is the next Coach of the Year.