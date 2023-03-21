Seth Davis’ March Madness Sweet Sixteen Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks

Seth Davis released his March Madness 2023 bracket last week and he still has a couple of active choices. Get the CBS analyst’s March Madness 2023 picks and predictions below.

Creating the perfect March Madness bracket is nearly impossible, and this year’s edition was no exception, as no correct predictions survived 24 hours into the first round matches. However, some college basketball experts made very wise picks and have endured almost a week of the NCAA Tournament, and CBS analyst Seth Davis is one of these survivors. Even though most of his Sweet Sixteen picks were already eliminated, he still has Texas to win the Midwest Region, and Alabama to win the National Championship.

Seth Davis’ March Madness 2023 Bracket

Seth Davis’ March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Between him and his CBS colleagues, we’ve got to admit that Seth Davis had the wildest picks of the bunch. Even though he played it safe with Alabama at the top of the bracket, most of his other choices were audacious to say the least. Davis had placed Furman, Indiana and Charleston in the upcoming Sweet Sixteen stage, but all three squads lost in their first rounds. Another stunning choice was Marquette in the Final Four, but unfortunately they also lost this weekend.

So, besides betting on the Crimson Tide’s championship year, Seth’s only other standing pick is the Texas Longhorns going all the way to the NCAA Tournament’s semifinals.

Texas Longhorns to reach the Final Four (+195)

Will the Longhorns go all the way to win the Midwest Region this March Madness? CBS’ Seth Davis is sure counting on it. And his pick didn’t come out of thin air, as Texas has built a strong case for title-contention as they first beat Colgate by 20 points in the first round, with star Sir’Jabari Rice dropping 23 points, winning 6 rebounds and handing out 3 assists last Thursday.

As for their second-round clash against Penn State, the Longhorns survived a final push in the fourth quarter to finally win the game 71 to 66 this weekend. This time it was Dylan Disu’s time to shine, hitting 28 points and 10 rebounds for Texas.

Now the No.2 seed will face of with the Xavier Musketeers in the Sweet Sixteen stage, only one step away from the region’s finals.

Crimson Tide to take the trophy back to Alabama (+300)

The Crimson Tide are the team to beat in the NCAA Tournament this year, as everyone’s safe prediction this year was them taking the NCAA trophy back home to Alabama. They’ve also been the squad with the highest odds to conquer the title next to Houston, who are still very much alive in the championship.

Alabama also possesses Brandon Miller, currently one of the best players in college basketball, averaging 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds this season. Before March Madness, the Crimson Tide holded a 29-5 record throughout this year’s campaign.

And they’ve sure proved their might so far in the NCAA championship, having beat both Texas A&M and Maryland by a 20-point margin in the first two rounds. Now they’ll have a stronger challenge against fifth seed San Diego State University.

