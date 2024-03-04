Home » news » Shai Gilgeous Alexander Records 45th 30 Point Game In 59 Games Played This Season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander records 45th 30-point game in 59th game played this season

Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander records 45th 30-point game in 59 games played this season
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted his 45th 30-point game of the season in Sunday night’s 118-110 victory against the Phoenix Suns. It was just his 59th game played this season.

Only two players in NBA history have reached that mark faster — Wilt Chamberlain (4x) and Michael Jordan. Gilgeous-Alexander, 25, scored 10 points in the first quarter, leading the Thunder on a 24-7 run.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, Gilgeous-Alexander holds second-shortest odds below Nikola Jokic to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.


Although the Thunder blew a 24-point lead, all five starters finished in double figures. Jalen Williams had 22 points, Chet Holmgren added 14, Luguentz Dort put up 13, and Josh Giddey contributed 10.

“I just play the game level-headed, always try to play the next possession in front of me,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Basketball is a game of runs, so it’s ups and downs, you just got to try to turn the tide and you only do that by taking possession by possession. I try to keep the same mentality no matter what’s going on.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could become eighth NBA player to average 30 PPG, two SPG in a season

Gilgeous-Alexander is still on pace to finish with the third season in NBA history with averages of at least 31 points, six assists, and two steals per game on 50% shooting from the field.

Jordan holds the league’s all-time record for the two other seasons. In the 1988-89 season, the Chicago Bulls legend averaged 32.5 points, 8.0 assists, and 2.9 steals per contest on 53.8% shooting.

In the following season, His Airness averaged 33.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.8 steals on 52.6% shooting. The six-time NBA champ logged a career-high 37.1 points per game in the 1986-87 season.

The University of Kentucky product was also on pace to become the first NBA player to average at least 30 points and 2.4 steals in a season since Allen Iverson in 2004-05.

However, Gilgeous-Alexander is now averaging 2.1 steals per game.

Though, he could become the eighth player to average over 30 points and two steals per game in a season — joining James Harden (2018-19), Stephen Curry (2015-16), Dwyane Wade (2008-09), Iverson (3x), Kobe Bryant (2002-03), Jordan (8x), and Rick Barry (1974-75).

