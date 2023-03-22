NBA
Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade and Kevin Durant are the latest stars to invest in Tiger Wood’s TMRW Sports
Last year, professional golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy began a new mass communications project called TMRW Sports, that looks to revolutionize the approach given to sport’s news in the United States and world media.
This Tuesday, three basketball superstars decided to join the party and invest in this exciting new company. We are talking about Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade and Kevin Durant, who are among the latest celebrities to participate in TMRW Sports, the organization recently announced.
As mentioned before, the company was founded in 2022 by two of the greatest golfers of all time, including former Golf Channel executive Mike McCarley. TMRW Sports’s main focus is to use new forms of media and technology to innovate in sport’s broadcasts.
Recently, the platform has accumulated a funding round of 65 investing athletes, franchise owners and other entrepreneurs, as they try to bring in outside revenue during its conception.
This trio of basketball superstars are joining Rich Kleiman as the company’s latest investors, who is the co-founder of Thirty Five Ventures, another platform that concentrates its efforts on entertainment surrounding the athletic industry since 2019.
Check out TMRW Sports’ latest social media announcement, assuring that “these basketball stars know what it takes to build a great team, so we’re excited to continue the momentum with them on board.”
Meet the latest group of investors to join TMRW Sports: @SHAQ, @DwyaneWade, and @KDTrey5 and @richkleiman's @35Ventures. These basketball stars know what it takes to build a great team, so we're excited to continue the momentum with them on board. pic.twitter.com/MvnWzkXKhj
— TMRW Sports (@TMRWSports) March 21, 2023
As you can see in the company’s tweet, the NBA trio join legendary sport celebrities such as Formula 1’s Lewis Hamilton, tennis star Serena Williams, former soccer player Gareth Bale, and other musical icons like Justin Timberlake.
Shaq, Wade and KD aren’t the only basketball players involved
As Durant and Kleiman invested through Thirty Five Ventures, O’Neal and Wade are using personal funds to buy their stakes. Other NBA athletes participating in this potential revolution are Stephen Curry, Steve Nash, Jayson Tatum and Chris Paul.
Take a look at some of the media coverage given by the press back when they first announced the company:
Back in October 2022, Tiger Woods seemed extremely excited about this project’s release, as he hopes this brings a new age for sport entertainment.
“I am excited to work with TMRW Sports in bringing people more Access to sports,” the PGA legend expressed. “So many athletes, entertainers, and poeple I meet from all walks of like share our passion for sports, but that also share our desire to build a better future for the next generation of sports fans. Together, we can harness technology to bring fresh approaches to the sports we love.”
Even though their initial proposals have involved mostly golf projects, their intention is to expand to every corner of the sport’s industry, bringing in representatives of every discipline possible. For now, we can only wait and dwell in curiosity over what’s to come for TMRW Sports.
