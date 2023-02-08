Simu Liu, Janelle Monae and Ozuna top list of 24 celebrities invited by the NBA to be a part of the All-Star Game

The All-Star weekend is almost here and we are sure getting ready for it. Every week new announcements are making the headlines and the latest was the celebrity roster who will be participating in the events celebrated in Salt Lake City, as well as the highly-anticipated contest between famous icons.

You know the drill, 24 celebrities are chosen to participate in the NBA’s Celebrity All-Star Game and will be divided into two teams led by former basketball stars. The first team will have three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade in their roster.

Players from both teams will compete in gameplay activations throughout the match, including shooting from “4-Point Line,” to raise up to $100,000 to benefit 5 For The Fight Cancer Research Internship in partnership with Howard University.

We are excited to see in action the player who competed in 16-straight seasons with the Miami Heat, becoming their all-time leader in points, games, assists, steals, shots made, and shots taken. Wade, who is 41 years of age, hasn’t played professional basketball ever since he retired in 2019.

The former Heat star will play alongside Canadian actor Simu Liu, Janelle Monáe (actress, singer, songwriter), Nicky Jam (Latin global music icon and actor), Frances Tiafoe (tennis player), Hasan Minhaj (comedian), 21 Savage (rapper, recording artist), DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks receiver), Alex Toussaint (Peloton coach), Arike Ogunbowale (WNBA All-Star for the Dallas Wings), Ranveer Singh (actor and NBA Brand Ambassador for India), and Jesser (YouTuber).

Team Wade will be coached by none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is also the captain of the East’s official All-Star match, along with his brothers Thanasis and Alex, and skier Lindsey Vonn, who isn’t just an Olympic Medalist as she is also a New York Times best selling author.

On the other hand, Utah Jazz Governor Ryan Smith will lead the second team, as his side will be coached by Basketball Hall of Famer and two-time WNBA Champion Lisa Leslie, legendary rapper Fat Joe, as well as Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros third baseman.

Smith will captain the team featuring rapper and recording artist Ozuna, Diamond DeShields (WNBA All-Star; Phoenix Mercury), Kane Brown (5-time American Music Award winner), Albert Pujols (MLB Player), Cordae (rapper, recording artist), Marcos Mion (TV host), Calvin Johnson (former NFL player), Everett Osborne (actor), The Miz (WWE Superstar), Sinqua Walls (actor) and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez.

Here is the complete list:

Last year Team Walton won with MVP Alex Toussaint

Puma athlete Alex Toussaint was last year’s best player of the All-Star Celebrity Game, as he led Bill Walton’s team to victory with 18 points to his name over NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkin’s team, who was well-represented by Gianmarco Tamberi and Myles Garret.

Check out the highlights of last year’s edition, as Team Walton won the contest 65 to 51:

The 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is taking place at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah, and tip-off for the game is at 5 p.m. ET, and will be televised nationally on ESPN.