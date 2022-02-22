Spartans vs Hawkeyes Prediction, NCAA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Tuesday night’s Big Ten matchup, the unranked Michigan State Spartans (18-8, 13-13 ATS) are facing off versus the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (18-8, 15-11 ATS); NCAA picks are available here.

Can the Hawkeyes pick up their third straight head-to-head win over the Spartans? Including the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are posted below.

Point spread: Spartans +6 (-110) | Hawkeyes -6 (-110)

Best moneyline: Spartans +220 | Hawkeyes -260

Over/Under: 154 (-110)

Michigan State Spartans Injury Report

F Mark Hall (questionable)

Iowa Hawkeyes Injury Report

No reported injuries

Spartans vs Hawkeyes News and Preview | NCAA Picks

On Saturday, in the Michigan State Spartans’ 79-74 home loss versus the No. 15 Illinois Fighting Illini, Tyson Walker scored a team-high 26 points in 26 minutes played. Guard AJ Hoggard also accumulated 15 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 15 minutes spent on the court.

Additionally, Michigan State has won four of its last 10 games, and they are attempting to recover from back-to-back losses. Counting this loss, the Spartans are 5-3 away, 10-3 at home and 5-3 ATS on the road this season.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hawkeyes have a 76.1% probability of winning.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, in the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes’ 75-62 upset road win over the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes, forward Keegan Murray led his team in scoring with 24 points in 36 minutes played. Plus, Kris Murray closed out his performance with 11 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27 minutes of action.

Tonight we formally retire Luka Garza’s number and the jerseys of Roy Marble, Murray Wier, and Charles “Chuck” Darling. https://t.co/pfKrGW6V1B — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) February 22, 2022

Shown above, the Hawkeyes are officially retiring Luka Garza’s number tonight. Along with Garza’s number, the jerseys of Roy Marble, Murray Wier and Charles “Chuck” Darling are on the agenda to be retired as well.

Furthermore, Iowa has won six of its previous 10 contests. The team’s three-game winning streak came to an end on Feb. 17, when they lost 84-79 versus Michigan. Now, the Hawkeyes are 13-3 at home, 4-5 away and 9-7 ATS at home.

Next, regarding other head-to-head meetings, the Hawkeyes are 2-1 against the Spartans in their past three matchups. On Feb. 13, 2021, the last time these teams played one another during the regular season, Iowa won 88-58 on the road.

Spartans vs Hawkeyes NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

Michigan State is 1-5 ATS in the team’s past six contests.

The Spartans are 1-4 SU in their previous five games played.

Not to mention, the Spartans are 14-4 SU in their last 18 matchups versus the Hawkeyes.

As for Iowa, the team is 4-1 SU in their past five contests.

The total has gone over in 10 of the Hawkeyes’ previous 14 games played.

Lastly, the total has gone over in four of the Hawkeyes’ last five home matchups against the Spartans.

Projected Michigan State Spartans Starting Lineup

G AJ Hoggard | G Max Christie | F Marcus Bingham Jr. | F Gabe Brown | F Joey Hauser

Projected Iowa Hawkeyes Starting Lineup

G Tony Perkins | G Jordan Bohannon | F Filip Rebraca | F Patrick McCaffery | F Keegan Murray

Spartans vs Hawkeyes Prediction | NCAA Picks

Moving on to additional team betting records, Michigan is 16-4 as a favorite, 2-4 as an underdog and 5-3 ATS away, while Iowa is 16-5 as a favorite, 2-3 as an underdog and 9-7 ATS at home. Thus far, the Hawkeyes’ Keegan Murray is leading his team in scoring, averaging 23.4 points per game.

Entering this Big Ten contest, Iowa is a six-point favorite at home. The Hawkeyes’ unexpected road win versus the Buckeyes will give them an extra push to defeat the Spartans. Though, it’s not like the team needs motivation to defeat an intraconference opponent.

In summary, think about taking the Hawkeyes to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 154. To learn more about basketball betting, feel free to read our handicap betting guide. Other NCAA picks are on the main page.

